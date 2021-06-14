Addus HomeCare Announces Retirement of Laurie Manning

Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, announced today that Laurie Manning retired from her position as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer, effective June 11, 2021. Robby Stevenson, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer and will assume leadership in that area.

Commenting on the announcement, Dirk Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Laurie has played an important role in the growth and success of Addus since she joined the Company in 2017. Our employees are our most important asset, and Laurie and her team have done a tremendous job in managing the significant growth in our workforce, as well as facilitating the smooth transition of new employees into the Addus family through our numerous acquisitions. We are especially grateful for her dedicated work through the challenges of the past year, demonstrating strong leadership for our team of frontline caregivers and support staff who have continued to provide essential home care services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We will miss Laurie’s valuable insight on our senior management team, but we wish her all the best in her retirement.”