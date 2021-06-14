 
Addus HomeCare Announces Retirement of Laurie Manning

Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, announced today that Laurie Manning retired from her position as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer, effective June 11, 2021. Robby Stevenson, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer and will assume leadership in that area.

Commenting on the announcement, Dirk Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Laurie has played an important role in the growth and success of Addus since she joined the Company in 2017. Our employees are our most important asset, and Laurie and her team have done a tremendous job in managing the significant growth in our workforce, as well as facilitating the smooth transition of new employees into the Addus family through our numerous acquisitions. We are especially grateful for her dedicated work through the challenges of the past year, demonstrating strong leadership for our team of frontline caregivers and support staff who have continued to provide essential home care services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We will miss Laurie’s valuable insight on our senior management team, but we wish her all the best in her retirement.”

Stevenson joined the Company in March 2020, bringing over 20 years of progressive healthcare human resources leadership experience to Addus. He has led people operations across a full range of strategic areas, including talent acquisition, benefits, compensation, employee engagement, mergers & acquisitions, and workforce planning. Prior to joining Addus, he was Vice President of Human Resources at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, a national private hospice organization. He holds a B.S. in Human Resources Management from Louisiana Tech University.

Allison added, “We are delighted to promote Robby Stevenson to this important leadership role at Addus. We are confident that we will benefit from his expertise in healthcare human resources management and his knowledge of our internal operations and unique clinical staffing needs. His previous experience with a large hospice organization provides additional support for our expanding clinical business, an important service area for Addus. He has worked closely with Laurie to facilitate a smooth transition, and we look forward to working with Robby as we continue to extend our market reach.”

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare’s consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare’s payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 208 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

