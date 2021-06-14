Pelangio Confirms Broad 1.5 km By 1 km VTEM Anomaly At Gowan Polymetallic Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the final data on the VTEM Plus electromagnetic survey over its Gowan polymetallic …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the final data on the VTEM Plus electromagnetic survey over its Gowan polymetallic project located 27 kilometers ("km") northeast of Timmins and 16 km east of Glencore's Kidd Mine. The final data confirmed a broad 1.5 km by 1 km electromagnetic ("EM") response located on the flank of a strong magnetic response, proximal to known copper, zinc, silver volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") occurrences.

The target is prospective for VMS copper-zinc with associated precious metals;

The VTEM anomaly is proximal to a historical semi-massive sulphide zone which intercepted 0.32 % copper and 0.35 oz/ton silver over 36 feet

The VTEM confirmed a moderate broad 1.5 km by 1 km electromagnetic (EM) response extending vertically from about 75 m below surface to a depth greater than 400 meters.

The VTEM anomaly is located on the flank of a strong magnetic response.

The target is also prospective for nickel-copper sulphide deposits within the ultramafic complex in southern portion of the project;

A ground Induced Polarization ("IP") survey will commence shortly to refine the target for diamond drilling.

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO commented; "We are pleased to report that the final VTEM Plus airborne survey data on Gowan has been received. In light of this captivating information, exploration permits for ground geophysics and drilling were filed immediately and have been granted. Given the size of this anomaly proximal to known polymetallic VMS occurrences, a ground IP survey will be conducted to refine this large target for drill testing. The diamond drill program will be designed and initiated following review of the IP data."

Gowan Property (See Figures 1, 2, and 3)

The 100%-owned, Gowan polymetallic project is a 4.3 km2 property located in Gowan Township, 27 km northeast of the City of Timmins, Ontario and 16 km due east of Glencore's Kidd Mine Site (see Figure 1). The property is prospective for both copper-zinc VMS deposits with associated precious metals, and nickel-copper sulphide deposits.

The northeastern portion of the Gowan property is underlain by a prospective felsic volcanic package of rocks associated with feldspar porphyritic intrusives. Limited exploration efforts in the early to mid -1970's focused on evaluating the northern portion of the property for a Kidd-style copper-zinc VMS deposit. These early exploration programs were successful in demonstrating the potential for this type of mineralization. Pelangio Exploration Inc. News Release - June 14, 2021 2 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 Tel: 905-336-3828 Fax: 905-336-3899