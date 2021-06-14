SRAX Releases the 1x1 Meeting Feature on the Sequire Virtual Events Platform

The new 1x1 feature is an addition to Sequire Audience, a tool that allows companies to launch their earnings calls, shareholder meetings and other customizable events.

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced the release of its 1x1 Meeting Feature in the Sequire Virtual Events Platform. This new addition will allow companies to connect with existing and potential shareholders on an individual basis during an event.

The 1x1 meeting feature is used during virtual conferences, and in the Sequire Audience product. With this addition, company representatives presenting at a Sequire hosted conference are able to:

Create 1x1 meetings and make them visible to attendees

Announce their meetings to a broad or custom audience

Approve the attendee requests in advance and reschedule if necessary

Join the meeting (both video and audio available)

Add meetings to their email calendars and download their schedule

Likewise, attendees can: request meetings, join waiting lists, download their schedule, and enter the meetings.

With 1x1’s, companies can speak directly to attendees through pre-approved, established meetings. In an individual meeting, the attendee and company representative can build their relationship and ask more in-depth questions, resulting in an even higher possibility of productivity and ROI.

“The 1x1 feature is the first of many new improvements we are adding to the Sequire Audience and Sequire Conferencing platforms. Integrating this feature into Sequire is one more step in creating a platform that can be used by issuers to do everything they need,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX. “One-on-one communication is key when connecting with large investors and this is one more product that Sequire is providing to foster that communication.”

For more information on Sequire and how it can help your company visit sequire.com.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005202/en/