 
checkAd

Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 14:45  |  21   |   |   

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of May 2021 include:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005153/en/

  • Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $28.1 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $27.9 billion.
  • Total client assets were $7.40 trillion as of month-end May, up 84% from May 2020 and up 1% compared to April 2021.(1)
  • Average interest-earning assets were $528.6 billion in May, up 46% from May 2020 and flat compared to April 2021.(1)

(1)

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Schwab Charles Corp!
Short
Basispreis 79,59€
Hebel 11,96
Ask 0,57
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 66,78€
Hebel 9,70
Ask 0,51
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

 

Year over year comparisons are affected by the close of the TD Ameritrade acquisition on October 6, 2020

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 32.1 million active brokerage accounts, 2.1 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.6 million banking accounts, and $7.4 trillion in client assets as of May 31, 2021. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For May 2021
 

2020

2021

Change
May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Mo. Yr.
Market Indices (at month end)
Dow Jones Industrial Average

25,383

 

25,813

 

26,428

 

28,430

 

27,782

 

26,502

 

29,639

 

30,606

 

29,983

 

30,932

 

32,982

 

33,875

 

34,529

 

2%

 

36%

Nasdaq Composite

9,490

 

10,059

 

10,745

 

11,775

 

11,168

 

10,912

 

12,199

 

12,888

 

13,071

 

13,192

 

13,247

 

13,963

 

13,749

 

(2%)

 

45%

Standard & Poor’s 500

3,044

 

3,100

 

3,271

 

3,500

 

3,363

 

3,270

 

3,622

 

3,756

 

3,714

 

3,811

 

3,973

 

4,181

 

4,204

 

1%

 

38%

Client Assets (in billions of dollars)

 

 

 

Beginning Client Assets

3,778.3

 

4,009.0

 

4,110.1

 

4,278.0

 

4,489.7

 

4,395.3

 

5,878.5

 

6,421.0

 

6,691.7

 

6,759.6

 

6,900.5

 

7,069.1

 

7,336.1

 

 

 

 

Net New Assets (1)

97.5

 

24.6

 

11.2

 

20.0

 

20.0

 

1,596.9

 

32.1

 

61.7

 

34.2

 

37.0

 

62.6

 

37.2

 

28.1

 

(24%)

 

(71%)

Net Market Gains (Losses)

133.2

 

76.5

 

156.7

 

191.7

 

(114.4

)

(113.7

)

510.4

 

209.0

 

33.7

 

103.9

 

106.0

 

229.8

 

31.5

 

 

 

 

Total Client Assets (at month end)

4,009.0

 

4,110.1

 

4,278.0

 

4,489.7

 

4,395.3

 

5,878.5

 

6,421.0

 

6,691.7

 

6,759.6

 

6,900.5

 

7,069.1

 

7,336.1

 

7,395.7

 

1%

 

84%

Core Net New Assets (2)

17.6

 

13.7

 

2.7

 

20.0

 

20.0

 

25.6

 

32.1

 

61.7

 

34.2

 

51.4

 

62.6

 

37.2

 

28.1

 

(24%)

 

60%

Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) (3)

 

 

 

Investor Services

339.8

 

345.2

 

355.6

 

366.8

 

361.2

 

425.3

 

457.1

 

471.8

 

472.4

 

481.3

 

495.2

 

511.1

 

517.8

 

1%

 

52%

Advisor Services (4)

1,711.7

 

1,747.5

 

1,818.5

 

1,900.5

 

1,870.1

 

2,505.5

 

2,715.7

 

2,828.3

 

2,840.6

 

2,913.3

 

2,997.9

 

3,112.5

 

3,150.4

 

1%

 

84%

Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)

 

 

 

Active Brokerage Accounts

14,007

 

14,107

 

14,220

 

14,311

 

14,393

 

29,013

 

29,202

 

29,629

 

30,534

 

31,523

 

31,902

 

31,877

 

32,110

 

1%

 

129%

Banking Accounts

1,448

 

1,463

 

1,480

 

1,493

 

1,486

 

1,496

 

1,504

 

1,499

 

1,518

 

1,542

 

1,608

 

1,562

 

1,584

 

1%

 

9%

Corporate Retirement Plan Participants

1,714

 

1,716

 

1,712

 

1,715

 

1,722

 

2,072

 

2,045

 

2,054

 

2,069

 

2,093

 

2,105

 

2,116

 

2,130

 

1%

 

24%

Client Activity

 

 

 

New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) (5)

1,250

 

201

 

206

 

202

 

184

 

14,718

 

430

 

626

 

1,095

 

1,211

 

847

 

609

 

549

 

(10%)

 

(56%)

Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (6)

14.0%

13.6%

13.0%

12.5%

12.8%

13.4%

12.4%

12.3%

12.2%

11.8%

11.5%

10.9%

10.8%

(10) bp

 

(320) bp

Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades

12.2%

10.6%

13.1%

13.8%

14.5%

20.5%

19.4%

18.9%

17.4%

16.6%

18.5%

20.4%

20.9%

50 bp

 

870 bp

Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars)

 

 

 

Average Interest-Earning Assets (7,8)

361,814

 

373,986

 

379,521

 

384,690

 

392,784

 

442,119

 

466,677

 

482,394

 

517,306

 

514,885

 

520,074

 

527,194

 

528,642

 

-

 

46%

Average Margin Balances (8)

17,839

 

18,658

 

19,802

 

21,190

 

22,780

 

48,095

 

53,916

 

59,142

 

62,999

 

69,064

 

71,266

 

72,863

 

75,921

 

4%

 

N/M

Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (8,9)

-

-

-

-

-

132,030

 

162,315

 

163,463

 

167,980

 

167,433

 

164,866

 

162,392

 

160,459

 

(1%)

 

N/M

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund
Net Buys (Sells) (10,11) (in millions of dollars)
Equities

(1,610

)

(2,877

)

(3,280

)

(727

)

(1,372

)

(1,305

)

10,980

 

13,875

 

8,234

 

14,246

 

16,301

 

13,422

 

9,854

 

Hybrid

(518

)

(97

)

(769

)

(124

)

(12

)

(553

)

(402

)

359

 

407

 

832

 

1,133

 

877

 

1

 

Bonds

6,274

 

10,925

 

8,611

 

9,328

 

6,857

 

6,765

 

5,956

 

12,169

 

13,601

 

9,334

 

8,237

 

8,940

 

5,906

 

Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars)
Mutual Funds (10)

(564

)

1,768

 

(147

)

2,568

 

757

 

(2,260

)

2,832

 

6,336

 

5,713

 

6,273

 

6,190

 

5,754

 

2,022

 

Exchange-Traded Funds (11)

4,710

 

6,183

 

4,709

 

5,909

 

4,716

 

7,167

 

13,702

 

20,067

 

16,529

 

18,139

 

19,481

 

17,485

 

13,739

 

Money Market Funds

4,833

 

(5,673

)

(9,039

)

(5,614

)

(6,627

)

(4,021

)

(5,908

)

(7,332

)

(5,248

)

(4,405

)

(4,528

)

(5,153

)

(3,988

)

(1)

February 2021 includes an outflow of $14.4 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. October 2020 includes an inflow of $1.6 trillion related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. July 2020 includes an inflow of $8.5 billion related to the acquisition of Wasmer, Schroeder & Company, LLC. June 2020 includes an inflow of $10.9 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. May 2020 includes an inflow of $79.9 billion related to the acquisition of the assets of USAA’s Investment Management Company.

(2)

Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.

(3)

Beginning in December 2020, AdvisorDirect assets are presented as Investor Services. In December 2020, $46.5 billion and $50.4 billion for October and November, respectively, were reclassed from Advisor Services to Investor Services.

(4)

Excludes Retirement Business Services.

(5)

October 2020 includes 14.5 million new brokerage accounts related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. May 2020 includes 1.1 million new brokerage accounts related to the acquisition of the assets of USAA’s Investment Management Company.

(6)

Schwab One, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets.

(7)

Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet.

(8)

October 2020 averages reflect a full month of Schwab balances and 26 days of TD Ameritrade balances following the acquisition closing on October 6, 2020. Calculating the consolidated daily average from the closing date onwards would result in Average Interest-Earning Assets, Average Margin Balances, and Average Bank Deposit Account Balances of $450,004 million, $52,744 million, and $157,414 million, respectively.

(9)

Represents average TD Ameritrade clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions.

(10)

Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.
Additional fund categories can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports.

(11)

Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs. Additional fund categories can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports.
N/M - Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful.

 

Charles Schwab Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of May 2021 include: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.05.21
Charles Schwab Congratulates Jason Kokrak as Champion of the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge
25.05.21
Charles Schwab Unveils Champion’s Prize for the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge to Celebrate 75th Anniversary of the Tournament: a 1946 Schwab Power Wagon