 
checkAd

Wish Announces Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Platform PrestaShop

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 15:09  |  28   |   |   

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a/ Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), today announced a two-year partnership with leading ecommerce platform, PrestaShop.

Through this partnership, more than 300,000 merchants and brands on the PrestaShop platform will be able to quickly and easily sell to millions of consumers on the Wish marketplace. PrestaShop merchants will have free access to a direct integration module on the PrestaShop platform that connects them directly to Wish’s merchant dashboard. The module will sync their products and orders between PrestaShop and Wish. PrestaShop merchants will also benefit from a suite of additional marketing and sales support and a number of special incentives.

Wish will enjoy official “Trusted Partner” status on PrestaShop and will benefit from a special landing page on the PrestaShop platform for merchants.

Alan Small, Senior Business Development Manager for Wish in Europe said: “Wish serves millions of consumers around the world by providing high-quality products at affordable prices and a personalized, entertaining shopping experience. Partnering with PrestaShop will enable us to offer our consumers even more quality merchants and brands and to provide Prestashop merchants with a global platform to transact on.”

Valerio Martelli, VP of Partnerships at PrestaShop added: “As one of our Trusted Partners, we are confident that Wish will provide the support and tools for our merchants to really succeed in a global marketplace. We look forward to working together with Wish to help thousands of merchants get their products into the homes of consumers around the world.”

About Wish:

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 100 countries to more than half a million merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

About PrestaShop:

Leading e-commerce platform in Europe and Latin America, PrestaShop allows each entity to develop its online sales to pursue its ambitions without limits. Based on an open source model, PrestaShop allows any merchant to operate its e-commerce project anywhere in the world, benefiting from a solution fully customizable and adaptable to each market, a solution that has already allowed all of our 300,000 stores to generate in 2020 more than 22 billion euros in sales.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish's outlook, priorities, strategic direction, expectations regarding partnerships, and growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report for 2020 on Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2021 and its Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2021 filed on May 12, 2021, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

ContextLogic Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ContextLogic (Wish)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wish Announces Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Platform PrestaShop ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a/ Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), today announced a two-year partnership with leading ecommerce platform, PrestaShop. Through this partnership, more than 300,000 merchants and brands on the PrestaShop platform will be able to quickly …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH)
10.06.21
Märkte am Morgen: Bitcoin, Gold, Tencent, Gamestop, Tilray, Pfizer, Nvidia, Contextlogic, Aixtron, Lufthansa, Fraport und Zalando
09.06.21
Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: Nanogate, Contextlogic & Baumot Group
09.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow kaum bewegt - Leichte Gewinne an der Nasdaq
09.06.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow nach leichten Verlusten wenig bewegt
04.06.21
CONTEXTLOGIC INVESTORS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
03.06.21
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages ContextLogic Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – WISH
27.05.21
WISH Investor Update: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies ContextLogic, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
26.05.21
CONTEXTLOGIC SHAREHOLDERS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
26.05.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)