Network Probe Market worth $909 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report " Network Probe Market by Component (Solution and Services (Consulting, Training and Support, and Integration and Deployment)), Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), End User (Service Providers and Enterprises), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Network Probe Market size is expected to grow from USD 509 million in 2021 to USD 909 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.3% during the forecast period.

As organizations progress to cloud and adopt new technologies, the way they architect and set up network infrastructure must change. The role that networks play in business processes and business efficiencies is increasing every day, and with the positive correlation, the needs of dynamic businesses are increasing the size and complexity of networks. As enterprise networks get complex, network operation teams are forced to deploy multiple tools to obtain visibility and control to manage their networks. Network probe offers an integrated approach toward managing complex networks.

Consulting services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Among the services segment, Consulting services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Consulting services are essential during the initial phase of implementing network probe tools over network infrastructures. The consulting services in network probe offer a comprehensive approach to enhance the strength and performance of network infrastructures. Network management is critical to enterprises and service providers; therefore, deploying, designing, and maintaining a network that is robust and resilient is of utmost importance. The consulting services include strong and in-depth consulting expertise in network deployment, design, and management. The services also help in lowering risks, reducing complexities, and raising the Return on Investment (RoI), as they can be easily customized, applicable, and can deliver maximum product assurance.