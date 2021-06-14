 
Geron Reports Two Presentations at Virtual European Hematology Association Annual Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 22:30  |  49   |   |   

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that two poster presentations of new clinical data and analyses related to imetelstat, the Company’s first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, are now available on Geron’s website as well as to participants of the EHA2021 Virtual Congress.

“These poster presentations further support imetelstat’s differentiated approach to potentially target the malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow by inhibiting telomerase activity,” said Aleksandra Rizo, M.D., Ph.D., Geron’s Chief Medical Officer. “Through this novel mechanism of action, imetelstat has the potential to alter the course of MDS and MF which distinguishes it from other treatments currently approved or in development. We look forward to confirming these results in our ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials, IMerge Phase 3 in lower risk MDS and IMpactMF in refractory MF.”

Title: Efficacy of Imetelstat is Independent of Molecular Subtypes in Heavily Transfused Non-Del(5q) Lower Risk MDS (LR-MDS) Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) to Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agents (ESA)
 Poster Code: EP910

New data and analyses were presented on the clinical efficacy of imetelstat in molecularly defined subtypes based on cytogenetic and mutation profiles for patients in the IMerge Phase 2 clinical trial. As reported at previous EHA meetings, meaningful and durable transfusion independence were observed in patients from IMerge Phase 2, including transfusion-free periods greater than one year, as well as substantial increases in hemoglobin. The current presentation reported clinical responses across different cytogenetic and molecularly defined categories whereby responses were independent of mutation status or number of mutations. These data support the unique telomerase inhibition mechanism of action of imetelstat and the potential to target the malignant stem and progenitor cells of the underlying disease.

Title: Imetelstat Demonstrates an Acceptable Safety Profile in Myeloid Malignancies
 Poster Code: EP1106

Safety data from the Phase 2 IMbark and IMerge trials were further analyzed to understand the characteristics of hematologic and non-hematologic adverse events. These analyses highlighted that the imetelstat-related cytopenias are short, reversable and with limited clinical consequence when managed with the dose modification guidelines in the protocols. These data are further evidence for the on-target effect of imetelstat based on the selective reduction of malignant cells in the bone marrow through telomerase inhibition resulting in the observed meaningful clinical benefits for patients in the Phase 2 trials.

