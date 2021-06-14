 
Taraji P. Henson to Host 2021 “BET AWARDS” Broadcast Set to Air Live on BET, Sunday, June 27 at 8 00 PM, ET/PT

Today, BET announces that Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, filmmaker and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will host the 2021 “BET AWARDS” and GRAMMY award-winning musician, critically acclaimed Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Queen Latifah will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. The “BET AWARDS” airs LIVE on BET on Sunday, June 27 at 8:00 PM, ET/PT.

“For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art and excellence,” said Taraji P. Henson. “Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture."

“Black women have been essential drivers of change throughout history, from the political sphere to the cultural zeitgeist,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “The BET AWARDS is the ultimate celebration of Black culture, and we are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year’s show, recognizing them for everything they’ve accomplished and applauding them for what’s to come.”

Taraji P. Henson most recently wrapped her iconic run as “Cookie Lyon” on Fox’s hit musical drama EMPIRE, which has earned her three Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award, and three BET Awards. She portrayed NASA mathematician Katherine G. Johnson in the Academy Award-nominated film HIDDEN FIGURES, as well as lent her voice to Disney’s RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2. In Fall 2018, she launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in honor of her late father. The organization provides scholarships to African-American students majoring in mental health disciplines, offers mental health services to youth in urban schools, and works to lower the recidivism rates of African-American men and women. Henson, along with her best friend and foundation partner, Tracie Jade, recently co-hosted the Facebook Watch series on mental health called PEACE OF MIND WITH TARAJI, for which they received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for “Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.”

