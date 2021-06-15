 
Wipro Named a Worldwide SAP Supply Chain Ecosystem Leader by IDC MarketScape

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021   

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain SAP Ecosystems Services 2021 Vendor Assessment report.

The recognition comes after a year of unprecedented disruption and unanticipated challenges that placed significant pressure on supply chains across the globe. As more vulnerabilities came to light, companies turned to adopt sophisticated supply chain management tools, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence to improve resilience and operational efficiencies.

The IDC MarketScape research evaluated 11 firms that support the assessment, selection, and implementation of SAP’s supply chain management suite of products. The report named Wipro as a Leader in both quantitative and qualitative characteristics and capabilities that affect a vendor's success in delivering supply chain management transformation for manufacturers and retailers. Wipro was recognized for its consulting and process mining capabilities, analytics, and outcome-based approach.

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President, Applications & Data, iDEAS, Wipro Limited said, “The pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities in global supply chains and many organizations have had to make quick transformation decisions, to manage risk and ensure seamless business continuity. Wipro understands these challenges, and remains committed to help enterprises modernize their supply chains and make their operations more resilient.”

“Wipro’s business consulting capability focuses on building a unique roadmap for each customer's enterprise digital journey, adding significant value. With processes that are underpinned by design-led transformation and focused on delivering business outcomes, Wipro is an ideal digital transformation partner,” said Simon Ellis, Program Vice President, IDC.

A respected innovator in SAP supply chain management solutions, Wipro leverages SAP’s supply chain suite of products and has further developed a range of preconfigured solutions for supply chain processes to improve efficiency and resiliency. These solutions have a number of applications, across production planning, inventory management, sales & operations planning and extended warehouse management across industries.

