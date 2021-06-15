Raven Provides OMNiPOWER Platform for World’s First OMNi Farm Enterprise

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN), the leader in autonomous agriculture technology, announced today the purchase of a second OMNiPOWER platform by Haggerty AgRobotics. Raven’s driverless ag and precision technology deliver impactful solutions for local and enterprise farms as the agriculture industry’s labor shortages continue to grow.

The second OMNiPOWER platform will allow Haggerty AgRobotics to lead the industry as one of the first customers to implement a real-world fleet of autonomous machines. Haggerty AgRobotics will now manage a fleet of OMNi platforms with machine-to-machine connectivity through the Viper 4+ field computer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Labor shortage concerns within our local growers have really elevated the need for more automation and robotics on the farm,” said Chuck Baresich, President of Haggerty AgRobotics.

Haggerty Creek Ltd., an establised company delivering grain and crop input needs for growers in Ontario, Canada, has been collaborating with Raven to solve industry challenges for over a decade. In 2020, Haggerty Creek Ltd. purchased its first OMNiPOWER and in 2021 purchased OMNiDRIVE to help farmers with operational challenges they face. The growing demand for driverless ag technology as an impactful solution for labor shortages pushed Baresich to launch Haggerty AgRobotics, a service focused entirely on autonomy, robotics and technology automation at the farm level.

The second OMNiPOWER platform will allow Haggerty AgRobotics to lead the industry as one of the first customers to implement a real-world fleet of autonomous machines. Baresich will now manage a fleet of OMNi platforms with machine-to-machine connectivity through the Viper 4+ field computer. The integration of Raven’s advanced precision farming technology within the OMNiPOWER platform allows for a seamless user experience and real-time shared coverage visibility.

“As one of the first customers of this technology, we are very excited to bring Raven driverless ag solutions to the market in a big way,” said Baresich. “The recent updates and advancements to Raven’s technology are impressive and we have experienced incredible performance in our 2021 spring program. We purchased our second OMNiPOWER platform to continue to be on the leading edge of commercializing autonomous machines as an organized fleet.”