DGAP-Adhoc Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG signed purchase agreement to acquire majority stake in digital B2B leasing platform Bikeleasing - Forecast for fiscal year 2021 significantly increased

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.06.2021, 03:03  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Forecast
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG signed purchase agreement to acquire majority stake in digital B2B leasing platform Bikeleasing - Forecast for fiscal year 2021 significantly increased

16-Jun-2021 / 03:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BCM AG signed purchase agreement to acquire majority stake in digital B2B leasing platform Bikeleasing - Forecast for fiscal year 2021 significantly increased

Frankfurt am Main, June 16, 2021. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM AG") has signed a purchase agreement today for the acquisition of a majority stake in Bikeleasing-Service GmbH & Co. KG ("BLS" or together with its affiliated companies "BLS Group").

As part of the transaction, the current managing shareholders retain a significant stake in BLS through a re-investment in the acquisition company. In addition, it is planned that the founders also invest at the level of BCM AG by way of a capital increase through contribution in kind. Taking into account this re-investment, BCM AG will approximately hold a 60% share in the acquisition company.

Based on an enterprise value of BLS Group of approximately € 300m and subject to typical price adjustment mechanisms at closing of the acquisition, the purchase price attributable to BCM AG amounts to approximately € 167m. This is to be financed from available cash as well as through a capital increase with shareholders' subscription rights, which is expected to be carried out in the second half of this year. BCM AG reserves the right to decrease its stake in the acquisition company to 50.1% in favor of co-investors and to secure parts of the purchase price via bridge financing.

The closing of the transaction is subject to financing as well as a number of closing conditions. Since Hofmann Leasing GmbH, a leasing company, is part of BLS Group, the transaction requires, among other things, the successful completion of ownership control procedures by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin).

