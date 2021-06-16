 
checkAd

Radian Expands Integration with Mortgage Cadence to Include Title and Settlement Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 12:30  |  19   |   |   

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) and Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture (NYSE: ACN) company, today announced an expanded integration to include Radian’s title and settlement services provided by Radian Settlement Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, within the Mortgage Cadence Platform.

Through the enhanced Radian integration, Mortgage Cadence clients can now access Radian’s suite of insured and non-insured title and settlement services via Mortgage Cadence’s Collaboration Center, in addition to Radian’s industry-leading mortgage insurance services.

The Collaboration Center enables mortgage lenders, title agents and settlement services firms to work together seamlessly and securely. It eliminates the need for clients to rekey data into a separate system or leave the Mortgage Cadence platform to order services.

Radian is a leading agent of change in the title and settlement services space, with a centralized model focused on innovative pricing solutions that are simple and clear. With a streamlined approach to the title and settlement process on a national scale, Radian delivers more efficient solutions to mortgage originators.

“Radian’s integration with Mortgage Cadence is part of our continued strategic focus on digital solutions that simplify and accelerate the mortgage and real estate transaction for our customers and their borrowers,” said Eric Ray, Radian’s Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer. “By adding title and settlement services to our existing mortgage insurance offerings on the Mortgage Cadence Platform, we are enabling electronic transmission of data and reports for fewer steps and faster turn times.”

About Mortgage Cadence

Mortgage Cadence delivers the industry’s most complete, modern, cloud-based digital lending platform designed to enable an exceptional user experience throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle, across all channels and products. With a leading borrower point-of-sale through closing collaboration tools, the end-to-end platform is both complete and configurable offering an open-architecture designed to meet the needs of your business. For more information visit www.mortgagecadence.com

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

Radian Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Radian Expands Integration with Mortgage Cadence to Include Title and Settlement Services Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) and Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture (NYSE: ACN) company, today announced an expanded integration to include Radian’s title and settlement services provided by Radian Settlement Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
Stratasys Introduces New PolyJet 3D Printing Solutions to Inject Superior Design Capabilities
Bitwise Asset Management Inc. Completes $70 Million Series B, Valuing the Company at More Than $500 ...
Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, an Innovative Program Aimed ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Radian Debuts Innovative Title Insurance and Closing Services Offering, titlegenius by Radian
08.06.21
Following Tenure as Deputy Secretary of HUD, Brian Montgomery Rejoins Radian Board
04.06.21
Radian Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for May 2021
21.05.21
Annual Home Price Appreciation at Highest Levels Since Before COVID Lockdowns Began
20.05.21
Radian to Webcast Real Estate Segment Investor Day