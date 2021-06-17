DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Sustainability GFT Technologies SE: GFT's GreenCoding initiative: making software part of the climate solution 17.06.2021 / 10:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- GFT initiative helps reduce ecological footprint from software, so technology becomes driver of change

- GreenCoding is about programming, developing and running software in a more environmentally friendly way, aiming for zero-emission code

- GFT clients adopting this approach will significantly reduce emissions resulting from their own activities

- GFT also commits to achieving climate neutrality in its own operations by 2025

Stuttgart, 17 June 2021 - Software can be part of the climate solution: The GreenCoding initiative by GFT helps companies design, program and run software in a more environmentally friendly way. This contributes to the preservation of the environment and the fight against climate change. In addition, GFT is announcing its commitment to achieving climate neutrality in its own operations by 2025.

Minimizing their ecological footprint is increasingly becoming an important goal for corporations around the world. Legislators, courts, and investors, are demanding that companies be sustainably in their own operations - as well as in the downstream effects their products cause. According to a Gartner study[i], "More than 90% of executives in enterprises with a program report that sustainability investment is increasing."

The IT sector, while having a lower profile than many industries in terms of emissions, is not exempt from the drive to minimize its impact on the environment. This figure continues to grow annually and could reach 21% by 2030, according to the Enerdata statistical yearbook[ii].

With the aim of reducing this footprint and helping its clients save millions of tonnes of CO 2 emissions, GFT has launched its GreenCoding initiative. The idea behind this is to conceptualise, develop and execute software in a more environmentally friendly way to ultimately aim for zero-emission code. Besides cutting emissions, green code will also reduce long term cost mainly through lower power consumption, making it doubly attractive for software users.