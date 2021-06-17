Hannan Soil Sampling Defines Copper-Silver Mineralization Over 18 Kilometres at Tabalosos East

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV: HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) reports on the results from the soil geochemical sampling program from the Tabalosos East prospect within the San Martin …

Hannan is rapidly advancing the Tabalosos East target and demonstrating scale and continuity of copper-silver mineralization over 18 kilometres of combined strike, within a 6 kilometre by 2 kilometre area (Figure 2). Three geological teams with more than 10 local assistants and guides are systematically sampling traverses across the densely vegetated jungle. The survey is the first systematic attempt to map the continuity of the high-grade mineralized outcrops reported in March 2021 .

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV: HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) reports on the results from the soil geochemical sampling program from the Tabalosos East prospect within the San Martin JOGMEC JV sediment-hosted copper-silver project in Peru (Figures 1 and 2).

Highlights:

The soil survey confirms continuity of previously reported high grade copper mineralization at Tabalosos East which included outcrop mineralization of up to 2.0m @ 4.9% copper and 62 g/t silver. The area is covered by dense jungle vegetation and in parts relatively steep topography. It is estimated that <1% of the bedrock outcrops;

A total of 1,211 soil samples have been taken with approximately 50% of the survey completed. Sampling will be ongoing for another two months;

Results demonstrate continuity of sub-cropping stratabound copper-silver mineralization over 18 kilometres of combined strike, within a 6 kilometre by 2 kilometre area (Figure 2);

Permitting to undertake advanced exploration work within Tabalosos East, including diamond drilling, are ongoing with Environmental Impact Statement (Declaración de Impacto Ambiental, or "DIA") baseline studies underway.

Michael Hudson, CEO, states, "These results demonstrate the scale of the Company's multi-kilometre long copper-silver anomalies at the Tabalosos East prospect and coincide with, and expand upon, areas of known mineralization in outcrop. Encouragingly, these data confirm the continuity of mineralization at the same stratigraphic position and outline 18 kilometres of subcropping mineralization at Tabalosos East. Our sediment-hosted San Martin copper-silver project continues to develop into a major copper-silver system of scale for Peru."

The soil survey was designed to determine the continuity of copper-silver mineralization under soil cover over larger areas. Hannan has previously reported high grades of copper and silver in outcrop up to 2.0 metres @ 4.9% copper and 62 g/t silver. The 2,500 point soil sampling program was designed to determine the continuity of copper silver mineralization under soil cover over larger areas. The program consists of approximately 35-line kilometers of survey lines covering an area measuring 6 kilometres by 2.6 kilometres. The main survey lines are spaced at 250-metre centers running east-west, with shorter infill survey lines spaced at 150-metre centers. Soil samples were collected every 20 meters along each of the survey lines. Approximately 1,212 samples to date have been collected and assayed.

Specific areas of interest discovered in the survey to date (Figure 2) include:

Zona Sur: A 1.4 kilometre long anomaly composed of two parallel zones striking E-W. The anomalies show excellent correlation with channel sampled outcrops (reported here) and including 2.0 metres @ 4.9% copper and 62 g/t silver (partially sampled) and 0.4 metres @ 6.3% copper, 152 g/t silver (partially sampled), but importantly double the strike length of the outcrop zone.

Zona Oeste: A new blind discovery over three regional lines with over 2.2 kilometres of strike that is open to the N and S. The copper anomalies are situated in the same stratigraphic position in all three lines, close to the mineralized contact seen elsewhere on the project. Additional sampling is needed to determine the continuity of the mineralization.

Zona Norte: To date one sampling line has been completed in the northern area. This line revealed a broadly elevated zone of 800 metres length with three distinct anomalies with soil values >100 ppm copper.

Salt dome targets: The salt dome targets show elevated background values of copper with internal high copper values over five lines with up to 800 metres of strike continuity. Some boulders of gypsum with disseminated chalcopyrite have been observed near the anomalies. The anomalies show excellent correlation with channel sampled outcrops (reported here) and include 1.0 metre @ 6.3% copper and 101 g/t silver (partially sampled), 1.8 metres @ 3.7% copper and 42 g/t silver (partially sampled) and 2.2 metres @ 2.4% copper and 29 g/t silver (full sample).

Future work during the dry season at Tabalosos East will focus on continued systematic soil sampling, trenching, and sampling of key soil anomalies and detailed geological mapping to aid the interpretation of the soil anomalies.