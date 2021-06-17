Westwater Resources to Join Russell Microcap Index

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its indexes primarily by objective, market capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) an energy materials company and developer of U.S. mineral resources essential for batteries for energy storage, today announced it is set to join the Russell Microcap Index, effective at market open on June 28, 2021. The decision by Russell was first disclosed in a preliminary list of additions recently published.

“Joining the Russell Microcap Index is an important milestone for Westwater as we receive recognition from one of the most prominent index providers followed by investment managers across our country,” said Christopher Jones, President and CEO of Westwater Resources. “We are hopeful this will expand the participation of institutional investors and benefit our shareholders with improved liquidity and visibility. We believe 2021 will be an important year for Westwater, as we seek to reach our strategic objectives and create additional value for our shareholders.”

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company’s projects include the Coosa Graphite Project — the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States — and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.