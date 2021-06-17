checkAd

Box Announces New Integration with ServiceNow to Modernize Legal Workflows

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced the general availability of a new integration with ServiceNow's Legal Service Delivery application to modernize legal operations. This new integration benefits customers by bringing together ServiceNow’s advanced workflows expertise to minimize manual process while ensuring confidential legal content is secured on Box’s Content Cloud.

Announced in ServiceNow’s Now Platform Quebec release in March 2021, Legal Service Delivery is a platform that enables in-house counsel teams to streamline the delivery of legal services to the business. With Legal Service Delivery, employees benefit from faster resolution of legal affairs through self-service. Lawyers and legal staff can start and resolve legal issues faster with structured legal intake, cross departmental tasking and practice-specific workflows. These Legal Practice Applications (LPAs) accelerate time to market and can interface with third party systems, further leveraging customers' existing legal and cloud infrastructure investments.

"As the world moves towards a hybrid work environment, we are continuously focused on building seamless integrations for our joint customers to enable them to streamline administration, security, and compliance through a single pane of glass," said Burke Culligan, Vice President of Product Management, Apps, and Integrations at Box. "Our work with ServiceNow continues to build on that promise to customers, and we’re thrilled to be enhancing our collaboration to create an even more frictionless experience for those looking to manage workflows and secure sensitive content in the cloud.”

“In today’s challenging environment, organizations worldwide are racing to embrace technology that makes the employee experience better, faster, and simpler,” said Deepak Bharadwaj, Vice President and General Manager, Employee Workflow New Products at ServiceNow. "Box’s secure Content Cloud integration with our Legal Service Delivery platform helps legal departments modernize their workloads and reduces the hurdles to cloud adoption that come with working with highly sensitive content.”

More details on the integration:

Box with ServiceNow Legal Service Delivery

Generally available today, the new integration enables joint customers to complete their legal workflows by leveraging Box directly within ServiceNow’s Legal Service Delivery. Now, any content related to legal workflows can be seamlessly stored in Box, keeping all sensitive legal documents safe and secure.

Wertpapier


