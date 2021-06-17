AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the property/casualty subsidiaries of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) [NYSE: THG], which are collectively referred to as The Hanover or the group. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) and all Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of THG, which is the parent holding company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All above named companies are headquartered in Worcester, MA. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect The Hanover’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).