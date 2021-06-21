Emirates SkyCargo to integrate Envirotainer Releye RLP container into its cool chain portfolio

Customers across Emirates SkyCargo's global network spanning six continents can now utilize Envirotainer's state-of-the-art solution offering features including fully integrated live monitoring for shipping temperature sensitive commodities. The announcement builds on the long-standing partnership between Envirotainer and Emirates SkyCargo to bring cutting edge cool chain solutions to customers.

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transportation of pharmaceuticals, today announced that Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Dubai-based Emirates airline, has approved the use of the Environtainer Releye RLP container on its aircraft fleet.

The Envirotainer Releye RLP is a LD11-sized unit with a unique air flow technology for maximum temperature stability in the cargo bay. The RLP-size fits 3-euro pallets (or 2-US pallets) and fills a strategic gap between the larger RAP-size and the smaller RKN-size allowing for increase efficiency by mixing and matching sizes based on shipment volume. The Releye RLP uses rechargeable batteries to power its electric heating and compressor cooling system and can power its system for over 170 hours on a single charge.

"We are delighted to welcome Emirates, one of the leading global air cargo carriers, as the most recent airline to approve the Releye RLP. With the new Releye RLP, Emirates can offer their customers the best active, fully connected, solution on their fleet of over 250 widebody airplanes," says Don Harrison, Head of Global Key Accounts, Airlines at Envirotainer.

"Emirates SkyCargo has been leading the airfreight industry in the transportation of temperature sensitive goods. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to fly hundreds of tonnes of pharmaceuticals, vaccines and other critical shipments every day on our aircraft. As a customer focused organisation, we are always looking to offer the best in market equipment to complement our fit for purpose GDP certified infrastructure for the transportation of critical temperature sensitive commodities. Integrating the Envirotainer Releye RLP container into our portfolio allows us to expand the range of solutions we offer to our customers and set a new standard for secure cold chain transport at a time when the biopharma industry is looking for groundbreaking solutions," said Henrik Ambak, Emirates Senior Vice President, Cargo Operations Worldwide.

CONTACT:

Mattias Isaksson

Head of Marketing & Communications

Envirotainer AB

mattias.isaksson@envirotainer.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/envirotainer-ab/r/emirates-skycargo-to-integrate-envirotainer-releye--rlp-container-into-its-cool-chain-portfolio,c3370985

The following files are available for download: