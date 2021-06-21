checkAd

Improvements in Economics of Processing Equip Producers in Feather Meal Market With New Revenue Streams Across Applications, Market to Clock CAGR of 8.6% During 2020 - 2030 TMR

- Advancing science behind processing to help players in feather meal market enhance the digestibility in unveiling new animal feed formulation

- Popularity of feather meal fertilizers presents high scope of commercialization, organic fertilizers gains attention in e-Commerce platforms

ALBANY, N.Y., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feather meal has grabbed the attention of agriculture and feed industry for being an underutilized source of protein for organic fertilizers and ruminants, respectively. It is a key waste material generated from poultry production. Opportunities in the feather meal market have grown preceded by advances in poultry production and processing. As a result, digestibility of feather meal, both as a feed and fertilizer, in ruminants and soil organisms has improved steadily over the years. Together with this, business interest in utilizing nutrient content of hydrolysed feather meal has gained a unique impetus, opening new investment avenues. The cost implications are strongly controlled across the value chain, which leads to feather meal becoming economically viable to end-use industries. This further imparts a striking growth momentum to the feather meal market.

With aforementioned trends to remain attractive in the foreseeable future, it is not hard to see why the market will clock a promising CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 – 2030, as projected by the market analysts.

Key Findings of Feather Meal Market Study

  • Expansion of Organic Fertilizer Production Facilities Cements Market Potential: There is a growing demand for high-nitrogen organic fertilizers that are produced economically. This is a key force behind fueling the production of organic fertilizers where feather meal is one of the raw materials. Over the years, the knowledge about the effects of feather meal on soil fertility characteristics has opened up favorable avenues for players in the market. Growing trend of adopting organic substitutes of synthetic fertilizers is a key trend in gardening and other commercial agricultural production. This has boosted the demand prospects.
  • Advances in Processing Yield Products of Good Palatability and Digestibility: over the years, nutritionists and animal researchers have been employed by the food and feed industries to understand the energy value of feather meal. Great strides have taken place in recent decades that have resulted in products with good palatability and excellent digestibility for feeding ruminant animals, where they serve as a high source of protein. For instance, use of new methods that can help researchers estimate digestibility of amino acids with precision has boosted the revenue prospects. Feather beak is expected to be a promising source of protein for monogastric animals and domesticated animals.
  • R&D in bioconversion opens markets to new spectrum of applications: A wide range of value-added products have gained attention from the application of advanced microbial technologies. New array of feather-degrading bacteria are being tested by processing industries. This will not just improve the scope of the feather meal market in animal feed industry but will give rise to other products.

