checkAd

Sypris Wins Awards From Two High-Pressure Energy Projects

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Sypris Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has recently received orders for specialty high-pressure closures for use in two large projects, the Golden Pass LNG Export project and the Cherry Point Refinery Renewable Diesel Optimization project. Shipments under these awards are expected to be completed during 2021. Terms of the orders were not disclosed.

The $10 billion Golden Pass LNG Export project will add natural gas liquefaction and export capabilities to an existing terminal in Sabine Pass, Texas, according to the web site. The new facility will utilize the existing state-of-the-art tanks, berths and pipeline infrastructure. In addition, new facilities for natural gas pre-treatment and liquefaction will also be constructed. The project is expected to be operational in 2024.

The project will have an estimated send out capacity of 16 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year, which is equivalent to approximately two billion standard cubic feet of natural gas per day. The Tube Turns D-bolt closure has been chosen for filtration systems protecting three new compressor stations included in the Golden Pass LNG Export project. These closures will be up to 56” in diameter, weigh up to 8 tons each and will be rated to a pressure of 1,480 psi.

The Cherry Point Refinery is the first and only refinery in the Pacific Northwest capable of manufacturing diesel fuel from biomass-based feedstocks alongside conventional feedstocks to produce ultra-low-sulfur diesel unit, according to news sources. The refinery sits on 3,300 acres and currently processes about 230,000 barrels of crude oil each day from the Alaska North Slope, which makes it the largest refinery in the state of Washington and the third-largest refinery on the West Coast.

The renewable diesel project reflects Cherry Point’s broader commitment to provide the energy people need while doing its part to promote a lower-carbon economy according to news sources. The Tube Turns Tool-less closure has been chosen for filtration systems to upgrade the Cherry Point Refinery. These closures will be 60” in diameter, weigh approximately 4.3 tons each and will be weld-overlaid with 316 stainless steel to prevent corrosion.

Brett Keener, General Manager of Sypris Technologies, commented, "Sypris continues to be a leader in supplying high-pressure specialty closures to support major energy projects around the world. By leveraging our extensive engineering design and manufacturing expertise, we believe we are uniquely qualified to support these types of demanding requirements. We are proud to be a part of helping to meet our nation’s energy requirements while providing cleaner fuels and a reduced carbon footprint."

Seite 1 von 3
Sypris Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sypris Wins Awards From Two High-Pressure Energy Projects Sypris Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has recently received orders for specialty high-pressure closures for use in two large projects, the Golden Pass LNG Export project and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Sypris Wins Electronic Warfare Program