Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power Will be Speaking at the 2021 Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg

The Qatar Economic Forum will continue for three days from the 21 st to the 23 rd of June, 2021, and Inna will take part in the Industry Roundtable Discussions session, under the title "Next Steps in Sustainability: Achieving Reliability in Renewable Energy". The session will take place on the Tuesday, 22nd of June, at 5:45 PM Doha time (UTC+3).

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power is pleased to announce that tomorrow, 22 nd of June, Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power will be participating in the Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg.

For the full agenda please visit the following link: https://www.qatareconomicforum.com/agenda/

Other participants in the sustainability roundtable are Abigail Ross Hopper- President and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, Danielle Merfeld- VP and Global Chief Technology Officer in GE Renewable Energy, Dr. Shawn Qu- CEO of Canadian Solar Inc, Sujay Shah- Managing Director and Global Head, Cleantech Coverage- Stanadtd Chartered Bank, Keith Mangan- Managing Director of BlackRock and Fauziah Marzuki- Head of LNG- BloombergNEF.

The Forum will also host leading speakers, among which: The Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson MP-Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Steven T. Mnuchin- 77th Secretary of the Treasury of The United States of America, David Beckham, Börje Ekholm- President and CEO of Ericsson Group, Ruth Porat- Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google, Patrick Pouyanné- Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies and other business leaders, heads of state and policy innovators.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, will deliver the opening speech.

Recently, Eco Wave Power was also featured in a Bloomberg video under the title "Wave Power Can be the Next Big Thing in Renewable Energy", which is available in the following link: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2021-03-03/wave-power-could-be-the-next-big-thing-in-renewable-energy-video

About the Qatar Economic Forum

The event, which will take place during 21-23 June, welcomes a global delegation of more than 2,000 government leaders, chief executives, influential voices, and decision-makers in the fields of finance, economics, investment, technology, energy, education, sports and climate in an effort to identify opportunities, present solutions and rethink the global economic landscape through the lens of the Middle East. Anchored in Doha, the invite-only forum will draw on Qatar's ability to link Asia with Africa and beyond, driving dynamic conversations around the importance of deeper collaboration and connectivity as a mean for advancing economic opportunity.