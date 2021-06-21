The report (attached) is prepared in accordance with GRI, the respected Global Reporting Initiative. It highlights and provides insight into the group’s performance and priorities in environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors (see page 9 for an overview).

Vow ASA (“Vow”), provider of technology and solutions helping industries decarbonise and prevent pollution, has today released its Sustainability Report for 2020 showing important progress in key areas.

“We hope the report demonstrates our sincere commitment to sustainability across all ESG factors. We are accelerating the integration of the UN Sustainability Goals and the UN Global Compact and its ten principles into Vow’s strategy, culture, and day-to-day operations. We have come far, but we have also identified several areas where we can and must continue to improve,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





