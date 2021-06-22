checkAd

OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Brings 40+ years of South Florida yachting experience

BUFORD, Ga., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or “the Company”) announced today that marine industry veteran James Brewer will join the Company as Managing Director of the Roscioli Yachting Center, effective July 12, 2021. In this role, Brewer will lead strategy, planning and execution, as well as business development for the Roscioli Yachting Center within the OneWater Yacht Group.

“James is a legend in the South Florida yachting community. We are thrilled to have him join the OneWater family to extend Bob Roscioli’s legacy and grow our yachting sales and service capabilities,” commented Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer of OneWater Marine.

Mr. Brewer’s marine industry experience spans more than four decades and includes managing and growing profitable shipyards and conducting multi-million-dollar mega-yacht repair and refit projects and new construction. He most recently served as Senior Manager for Derecktor Shipyards where he spent more than 30 years in various roles including operations, business development and management. Mr. Brewer currently serves on the board of directors for the Marine Industries Association of South Florida.

In addition to offering comprehensive service and refitting for yachts and mega yachts up to 150 feet, the Roscioli Yachting Center also supports the sale of new Absolute, Belize, Riviera, and Sunseeker yachts as a division of the OneWater Yacht Group. The OneWater Yacht Group is the exclusive distributor for Sunseeker Yachts in the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome James into the OneWater family. His deep industry knowledge will be invaluable to further developing the OneWater Yacht Group’s growth strategy including expanding the Roscioli Yachting Center brand in the refit and service market,” commented Tom George, Managing Director of the OneWater Yacht Group.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 69 stores throughout 10 different states, seven of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

