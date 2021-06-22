Jerash Holdings Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results; Provides Fiscal 2022 Outlook

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH), a producer of high-quality textile goods for leading global brands, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year, ended …

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH), a producer of high-quality textile goods for leading global brands, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year, ended March 31, 2021.

Revenue of $23.8 million, an increase of 65 percent, reflecting higher shipments and the addition of new customers

Gross profit of $4.7 million, an increase of 271 percent, due to higher revenue and gross margin

Gross margin of 19.6 percent, reflecting improved product mix

Net income of $680,000 vs. a net loss of $742,000

Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. common stockholders of $656,000, or $0.06 per share, vs. a loss of $740,000, or $0.07 per share

Full Year Highlights - Fiscal 2021 Versus Fiscal 2020

Revenue of $90.2 million, a decrease of 3 percent, primarily due to pandemic-related effects earlier in the fiscal year

Gross profit of $16.0 million, a decrease of 11 percent, also primarily due to the pandemic

Gross margin of 17.7 percent, impacted by higher proportion of local orders at lower margins and effects of the pandemic

Net income of $4.1 million vs. $6.5 million

Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. common stockholders of $4.1 million, or $0.37 per share, vs. $6.5 million or $0.57 per share

Ended fiscal 2021 with cash of $21.1 million and net working capital of $50.1 million

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Fiscal 2022 revenue expected to be in the range of $100 million to $102 million

Fiscal 2022 first three quarters revenue expected to be at or near record levels

Sam Choi, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Our fourth quarter results represent a strong recovery in a U.S. economy that is emerging from challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue and gross margin were ahead of expectations, reflecting robust shipments and improved product mix. Order momentum has continued thus far into fiscal 2022.

"We continue to anticipate that fiscal 2022 will reflect more typical customer patterns, with record revenue for the year, based on current ordering patterns. Our factories are fully booked until January 2022, with orders from our existing top global brand-name customers alone. Demand continues to indicate that we could produce revenue at or near record levels for the first three quarters of fiscal 2022."

Choi added, "Investments we made to expand capacity benefited fiscal 2021, enabling us to add new customers and product lines. We are actively seeking to secure new facilities through a combination of construction, leasing and acquisition strategies. As previously announced, we anticipate starting construction of an additional facility on a 133,000 square-foot parcel that we purchased in 2019, with two-thirds of the land allocated for our fifth manufacturing plant and one-third for housing.

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Results

Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter revenue rose 64.5 percent to $23.8 million from $14.4 million in the same period last year, primarily due to higher shipments and pandemic-related effects in the prior year period. As previously announced, shipment of several orders in the fiscal 2021 third quarter was delayed into the fourth quarter due to a shift in customer timing related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the pandemic led to a cessation of shipments late in the fourth quarter of last year, which reduced revenue in the period.

Gross profit increased significantly to $4.7 million in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, from $1.3 million in the same period last year, reflecting higher revenue and gross margin. Gross margin expanded to 19.6 percent in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, from 8.7 percent in the same period last year, reflecting an improved product mix.

Operating expenses totaled $3.5 million in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, versus $2.0 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher headcount to support the company's growth, repair and maintenance work on facilities and dormitory to prepare for expansion, increased logistics costs that stemmed from the pandemic, and a special company-wide bonus to reward employees for their extra efforts during the pandemic.

Operating income totaled $1.1 million in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, versus an operating loss of $735,000 in the same period last year. Net income advanced to $680,000 in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, versus a net loss of $742,000 in the same period last year. Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc's common stockholders totaled $656,000, or $0.06 per share, in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, versus a loss of $740,000, or $0.07 per share, in the same period last year.

Gilbert Lee, chief financial officer, said, "Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter revenue and gross margin came in ahead of our guidance, a reflection of strong order momentum and an improving mix of products. Our factories are fully booked through January 2022, and orders continue to reflect increased diversification from new customers secured over the last two years. Order mix for pre-bookings in the June and September quarters remains heavily weighted to global brand-name outerwear products, which generate higher average selling prices and favorable gross margin mix."

Fiscal 2021 Full Year Results

Fiscal 2021 revenue totaled $90.2 million, compared with $93.0 million in fiscal 2020. The decline was primarily due to a loss in productivity in the resumption of manufacturing in April 2020 after the pandemic-driven national lockdown in Jordan, a restriction in overtime work and strengthened hygienic precautions.

Gross profit in fiscal 2021 totaled $16.0 million, a decrease of 11.0 percent compared with $18.0 million in fiscal 2020, primarily reflecting lower revenue and a decline in gross margin. Gross margin was 17.7 percent in fiscal 2021 compared with 19.3 percent in fiscal 2020. The lower gross margin in fiscal 2021 was primarily due to a higher proportion of local orders that typically carry lower gross margins, and the loss in productivity in April 2020 during the gradual resumption in production after the national lockdown in Jordan.

Operating expenses in fiscal 2021 were $10.6 million, compared with $10.3 million in fiscal 2020.The increase was primarily due to higher expenses for pandemic precaution and an increase in headcount to support sales growth in the second half of fiscal 2021.

Operating income was $5.4 million in fiscal 2021, compared with $7.7 million in fiscal 2020. Net income was $4.1 million in fiscal 2021, compared with $6.5 million in fiscal 2020. Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc's common stockholders in fiscal 2021 was $4.1 million, or $0.37 per share, compared with $6.5 million, or $0.57 per share, in fiscal 2020.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Dividends

Cash and restricted assets totaled $22.9 million, and net working capital was $50.1 million at March 31, 2021.

Jerash paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock on June 2, 2021, to stockholders of record as of May 25, 2021.

Conference Call

Jerash Holdings will host an investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year results today, June 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Phone: 877-407-9210 (domestic); 201-689-8049 (international)

Conference ID:13720440

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, JanSport). Jerash's existing production facilities comprise four factory units, one workshop, and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 4,300 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 12.0 million pieces as of March 31, 2021. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, Jerash's current views with respect to future events and its financial forecasts, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the company's operations, the demand for the company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.

Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel

310-279-5980; jsfetcu@pondel.com

# # #

(tables below)

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE- AND TWELVE-MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020



For the Three Months Ended March 31, For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,



2021 2020 2021 2020

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)











Revenue, net $ 23,756,363 $ 14,439,084 $ 90,213,361 $ 93,024,236 Cost of goods sold 19,102,170 13,184,325 74,213,993 75,040,597 Gross Profit 4,654,193 1,254,759 15,999,368 17,983,639

Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,480,247 1,905,734 10,547,356 10,039,995 Stock-based compensation expenses 24,100 84,303 66,251 278,258 Total Operating Expenses 3,504,347 1,990,037 10,613,607 10,318,253

Income from Operations 1,149,846 (735,278 ) 5,385,761 7,665,386

Other (Expense) Income: Other (expense) income, net (18,026 ) (17,441 ) 108,509 (21,120 )

Net income before provision for income taxes 1,131,820 (752,719 ) 5,494,270 7,644,266

Income tax expense (benefit) 451,477 (10,874 ) 1,345,646 1,174,618

Net Income (loss) 680,343 (741,845 ) 4,148,624 6,469,648

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,066 1,783 1,089 5,794 Net income (loss) attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders $ 681,409 $ (740,062 ) $ 4,149,713 $ 6,475,442

Net Income (Loss) 680,343 (741,845 ) $ 4,148,624 $ 6,469,648 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss): Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (24,479 ) 1,664 (7,577 ) 6,116 Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) 655,864 (740,181 ) 4,141,047 6,475,764

Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders $ 655,864 $ (740,181 ) $ 4,141,047 $ 6,475,764

Earnings Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.37 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.37 $ 0.57

Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 11,325,532 11,325,000 11,325,131 11,325,000 Diluted 11,357,247 11,325,000 11,325,311 11,443,364

Dividend per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited)

Current Assets:



Cash $ 21,126,090 $ 26,130,411 Restricted cash 714,844 - Accounts receivable, net 12,033,268 5,335,748 Tax recoverable 379,719 - Inventories 25,035,966 22,633,772 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,329,289 2,761,877 Advance to suppliers, net 3,036,693 2,116,367 Total Current Assets 64,655,869 58,978,175

Restricted cash - non-current 1,020,777 786,298 Long-term deposits 128,690 253,414 Deferred tax assets, net 148,663 139,895 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,699,506 6,174,164 Right of use assets 1,596,600 1,147,090 Total Assets $ 73,250,105 $ 67,479,036

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Credit facilities $ 612,703 $ 235 Accounts payable 7,922,839 6,376,320 Accrued expenses 2,332,867 2,245,402 Income tax payable - current 1,803,175 1,088,497 Other payables 1,455,208 929,783 Operating lease liabilities - current 400,043 210,081 Total Current Liabilities 14,526,835 10,850,318

Operating lease liabilities - non-current 935,773 649,935 Income tax payable - non-current 1,094,048 1,227,632 Total Liabilities 16,556,656 12,727,885

Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding $ - $ - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,332,974 and 11,325,000 shares issued and outstanding 11,333 11,325 Additional paid-in capital 15,301,268 15,235,025 Statutory reserve 346,315 212,739 Retained earnings 40,748,314 38,997,177 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,901 ) (8,324 ) Total Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Stockholder's Equity 56,391,329 54,447,942

Noncontrolling interest 302,120 303,209 Total Equity 56,693,449 54,751,151

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 73,250,105 $ 67,479,036

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)

Net Income $ 4,148,624 $ 6,469,648 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,618,533 1,516,526 Stock-based compensation expenses 66,251 278,258 Bad debt expense - 6,641 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 933,959 476,595 Short-term investment (124,889 ) - Changes in operating assets: Accounts receivable (6,697,520 ) (1,315,286 ) Inventories (2,402,194 ) (1,559,418 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 432,585 (519,356 ) Advance to suppliers (920,326 ) (1,672,853 ) Deferred tax assets (8,768 ) (58,547 ) Changes in operating liabilities: Accounts payable 1,546,519 2,997,850 Accrued expenses 87,464 706,205 Other payables 525,425 74,250 Operating lease liabilities (907,669 ) (237,504 ) Income tax payable 201,566 (250,357 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,500,440 ) 6,912,652

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of short-term investment (9,686,091 ) - Proceeds of short-term investment 9,810,980 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (890,462 ) (4,678,249 ) Payment for long-term deposits (128,690 ) (253,414 ) Net cash used in investing activities (894,263 ) (4,931,663 )

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividend payment (2,265,000 ) (2,265,000 ) Repayment from short-term loan (235 ) (648,665 ) Proceeds from short-term loan 612,703 235 Net cash used in financing activities (1,652,532 ) (2,913,430 )

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (7,763 ) 14,682

NET DECREASE IN CASH (4,054,998 ) (917,759 )

CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 26,916,709 27,834,468

CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE YEAR $ 22,861,711 $ 26,916,709

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com: