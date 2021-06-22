checkAd

EQS-News ALSO plans to recruit over 100 technology and sales specialists over time

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.06.2021, 14:53  |  19   |   |   

EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
ALSO plans to recruit over 100 technology and sales specialists over time

22.06.2021 / 14:53

Emmen, Switzerland, 22. June 2021
PRESS RELEASE
 

ALSO plans to recruit over 100 technology and sales specialists over time
Support for strong growth in the attractive Solutions and Services business

Throughout Europe, the Technology Provider wants to create new jobs in the triple-digit range. The potential in both the Solutions area and the digital platforms, from the strong cloud business to cybersecurity, IoT, streaming/gaming and AI, already became clear during the last year. As growth drivers with very large scaling opportunities, these areas will be further expanded and marketed.

ALSO is looking for experts from a wide range of verticals, from manufacturing to healthcare to education, who develop new solutions and define the respective route to market, together with channel partners such as system integrators, ISVs, or MSPs, via the digital platforms. In addition, e-commerce experts are needed to support the company and its customers in fields such as UX, CX, SEO or BI.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): "The New Normal has shown us what opportunities the IT industry offers. In order to continue with the successfully development of these opportunities, it is crucial to continuously adapt the organisation."

External and internal applicants can apply now at jointhedigitalforce@also.com

Contact ALSO Holding AG:
Beate Flamm
Senior Vice President Communication
E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com


ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 24 countries in Europe and in a total of 90 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 110 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities comprise Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information please visit: https://also.com.

About Droege Group
Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.

Additional features:

File: ALSO_22.6.2021

End of Media Release

1210729  22.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210729&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetALSO Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News ALSO plans to recruit over 100 technology and sales specialists over time EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel ALSO plans to recruit over 100 technology and sales specialists over time 22.06.2021 / 14:53 Emmen, Switzerland, 22. June 2021 PRESS RELEASE   ALSO plans to recruit over 100 technology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.: ACCUTOX VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ZEIGT POTENTE ANTI-KREBS-EIGENSCHAFTEN
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER expects to receive irrevocable offer to conclude an investor agreement ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Oerlikon Balzers signed a ten-year contract with MTU Aero Engines to coat next generation aero ...
DGAP-News: As a World First, Nouveau Monde Has Signed a Collaboration Agreement with Caterpillar for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance startet Prozess zur EUR-Anleihen-Refinanzierung
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
DGAP-News: In einer Art Weltpremiere hat Nouveau Monde eine Kooperationsvereinbarung mit Caterpillar für die ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. - Aktie generiert mit exzellenten News frische Kaufsignale.
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:53 Uhr
DGAP-News: ALSO plant schrittweise Einstellung von über 100 Technologie- und Sales-Spezialisten (deutsch)
14:53 Uhr
EQS-News: ALSO plant schrittweise Einstellung von über 100 Technologie- und Sales-Spezialisten
18.06.21
DGAP-News: ALSO Group ist Teil der 50 Global Leaders auf Bloomberg.com (deutsch)
18.06.21
EQS-News: ALSO Group is part of the 50 Global Leaders on bloomberg.com
18.06.21
EQS-News: ALSO Group ist Teil der 50 Global Leaders auf Bloomberg.com
02.06.21
DGAP-News: ALSO kooperiert mit CYE: HyverLight verhilft SMBs zur Cyber-Resilienz (deutsch)
02.06.21
EQS-News: ALSO partners with CYE: HyverLight helps SMBs to Achieve Cyber Resilience
02.06.21
EQS-News: ALSO kooperiert mit CYE: HyverLight verhilft SMBs zur Cyber-Resilienz