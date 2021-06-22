ALSO plans to recruit over 100 technology and sales specialists over time

Throughout Europe, the Technology Provider wants to create new jobs in the triple-digit range. The potential in both the Solutions area and the digital platforms, from the strong cloud business to cybersecurity, IoT, streaming/gaming and AI, already became clear during the last year. As growth drivers with very large scaling opportunities, these areas will be further expanded and marketed.

ALSO is looking for experts from a wide range of verticals, from manufacturing to healthcare to education, who develop new solutions and define the respective route to market, together with channel partners such as system integrators, ISVs, or MSPs, via the digital platforms. In addition, e-commerce experts are needed to support the company and its customers in fields such as UX, CX, SEO or BI.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): "The New Normal has shown us what opportunities the IT industry offers. In order to continue with the successfully development of these opportunities, it is crucial to continuously adapt the organisation."

External and internal applicants can apply now at jointhedigitalforce@also.com



Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

Senior Vice President Communication

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 24 countries in Europe and in a total of 90 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 110 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities comprise Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information please visit: https://also.com.



About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.

End of Media Release



1210729 22.06.2021