TidalScale Announces Reseller Agreement with 365 Master Data

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.06.2021   

TidalScale adds 365 Master Data to reseller network to bring software-defined server technology to company's vast global client base

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

TidalScale, Inc.

News Summary:

  • TidalScale announces reseller agreement with 365 Master Data, a top solutions provider with a global client base spanning across Africa, Australia, the Middle East, and the UK
  • 365 Master Data will be immediately enabled to bring TidalScale software-defined servers to their clients through this partnership, thus helping further the global adoption of TidalScale's technology

TidalScale, the industry leader in software-defined server technology, today announces a reseller agreement with 365 Master Data, a top solutions provider with a global client base spanning across Africa, Australia, the Middle East, and the UK.

TidalScale's breakthrough technology is revolutionizing the data center. With TidalScale, businesses can run large-scale database or analytics workloads (e.g., Oracle Database, SAP HANA) entirely in-memory at half the TCO compared to traditional scaling options. TidalScale's software solution aggregates the memory, cores, and I/O of multiple physical servers to create a virtual, software-defined server. Software-defined servers are built upon standard X86 hardware, require no changes to applications and operating systems, and can be deployed within minutes, on premises or in the cloud. 

Founded in 2015, 365 Master Data is a top solutions provider focused on delivering best-in-class IT solutions to clients in the banking, communications, education, electronic trading, health, insurance, media, medical, mining, retail, and transportation industries. 365 Master Data comes with a proven track record of offering cost-effective, business-accelerating, scalable, and highly performant technologies. Their expansive global client base spans across Africa, Australia, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Middle East, and the UK.

Gary Smerdon, President & CEO, TidalScale
"365 Master Data has an impressive presence across various geographies, and has been a trusted partner to many clients globally. We're thrilled to partner with them and thus deliver software-defined servers to even more businesses worldwide."

James Hyslop, CEO, 365 Master Data
"365 Master Data is expanding and excited to partner with TidalScale. TidalScale is an excellent product for cost-conscious clients. This suits the often-limited Capex structures in Africa, Australasia and The Middle East. TidalScale also addresses multiple database use cases, meaning we now can move Oracle, SAP, Sybase, and other database clients forward into a scaled future, with vastly less risk."

Additional Resources:

  • TidalScale Blog
  • TidalScale News
  • TidalScale Whitepapers

About TidalScale, Inc.
TidalScale is the industry leader in software-defined server technology. TidalScale's software solution "glues" commodity servers together so that they function as a single larger system. The software accomplishes this by aggregating the cores, memory, and I/O of multiple physical servers, virtualizing these resources, and then presenting them as a unified "software-defined server" to the operating system. This software-defined server delivers in-memory performance for large or multiple database workloads. TidalScale requires no changes to applications or operating systems and is deployable within minutes—on premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid cloud environments. Customers include leading Global 1000 enterprises. Read the case studies here: https://www.tidalscale.com/customers/. TidalScale has been recognized in: Gartner Cool Vendors, CIO Review's Most Promising SAP and Oracle Solution Providers, CRN's Top 50 Software-Defined Data Center Leaders, Red Herring's Global Top 100, IDC Innovators, and more. TidalScale is privately held with backing from Bain Capital, HWVP, Sapphire Ventures, Forte Ventures, Infosys, SK Hynix, Citrix and Samsung. Learn more at: http://www.tidalscale.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/382394/tidalscale_banner_v1_Logo.jpg

 




