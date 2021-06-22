Gemini Therapeutics Announces Initial Data From Its Ongoing Phase 2a Study of GEM103 in Patients With Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

“We are very excited these results demonstrate that GEM103 has biological activity and support CFH’s mechanism of action to regulate complement activity in patients with dry AMD. Critically, GEM103 also continues to show a positive safety profile in the setting of repeat dosing for up to six months,” said Samuel Barone, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Gemini Therapeutics. “The ReGAtta study includes novel analysis of the biological pathways involved in GA and we are encouraged by GEM103’s activity seen at this early point and look forward to the additional analyses expected later this year.”

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced initial data from its Phase 2a ReGAtta study of GEM103 as of May 2021 in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD. ReGAtta is a dose escalation trial of GEM103, which is intravitreally administered recombinant human complement factor H (CFH), in dry AMD patients. The trial, which remains ongoing, is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability, as well as measures of intraocular pharmacokinetics (PK) and disease-relevant biomarkers, to inform the late-stage development program.

ReGAtta was designed to evaluate repeat dosing of GEM103 and assess its safety in an open-label study that enrolled 62 patients with GA secondary to dry AMD. The first 36 patients enrolled received monthly 250µg intravitreally administered doses of GEM103. After evaluating the safety profile of repeated dosing over three months, patients were dose escalated to 500µg and an additional 26 patients enrolled and received monthly 500µg doses. After completing the first six months of dosing, each patient will have the option to continue receiving GEM103 for up to an additional 12 months.

Patients enrolled in ReGAtta had a mean age of 78 and GA secondary to dry AMD in the study eye with 63% of patients also having GA in the fellow eye. Choroidal neovascularization (CNV) in the study eye was an exclusion criterion, however 30% of patients had a history of CNV in the fellow eye at baseline. Among the baseline characteristics in the study eye, mean best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) score, as measured by Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study (ETDRS) letters, at enrollment was 61.5 (with a range of 14-86). Average GA size was 8.1 mm2. The GA was foveal in 68% of patients and multifocal in 63% of patients. Loss of function variants in the CFH gene were confirmed in 55 of the 62 patients enrolled. A total of 43 patients carry a homozygous AMD risk variation at the 402 locus of the CFH gene and six patients carry a rare heterozygous variant in CFH.