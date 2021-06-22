checkAd

W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on July 22, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 22:10  |  19   |   |   

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) will release its second quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, July 22, 2021. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com.

The Company has scheduled its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its earnings and other information on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time. A live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Company’s website at www.berkley.com. Please log on at least ten minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the end of the call.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.



15.06.21
W. R. Berkley Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend and Declares Special Cash Dividend
07.06.21
W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Michelle D. Middleton President of Berkley Mid-Atlantic Group
27.05.21
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W. R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries