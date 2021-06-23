checkAd

Customers on G2 Rank ON24 the Top Webinar Software

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced that enterprise and mid-market customers recognized ON24 Webcast Elite as the top webinar software based on G2 user reviews. G2 is one of the largest software marketplace and services review platforms, used by 2,000 companies and more than 5 million buyers each month. Users ranked ON24 highest in customer satisfaction and largest in market presence in both the G2 Enterprise Grid and Mid-Market Grid reports for webinar software in summer 2021.

“We’re honored to be recognized by our many customers and appreciate their continued partnership. Their feedback is important as we deliver the innovation they need to succeed in a digital-first, hybrid engagement future,” said Sharat Sharan, CEO at ON24. “We’ve built an enterprise-scale, global platform for companies to drive measurable revenue and growth. Thanks to the ON24 team for their focus, execution, and dedication to ensuring the best possible business outcomes for our customers.”

Nearly all marketers cite webinars as key to their plans and the majority say webinars are their top digital channel in creating qualified sales leads.1 With ON24 Webcast Elite, enterprise and mid-market companies create live, simulive, and on-demand interactive experiences that drive deep customer engagement and provide rich first-person data to convert more prospects into buyers.

Marketing and sales teams can connect with audiences in multiple ways during and after their webinar experiences with ON24 Breakouts, including one-to-one discussions, group meetings, and peer-to-peer networking. Seamless integration of engagement data with leading third-party marketing and sales applications allows companies to better orchestrate customer interactions across their organizations.

ON24 Webcast Elite is part of the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, which also includes ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems. For more information, visit ON24.com/DigitalExperiencePlatform.

The G2 Grid represents the voice of real software users, rating products algorithmically based on data sourced from G2 user product reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact).

