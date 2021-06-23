Customers on G2 Rank ON24 the Top Webinar Software

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced that enterprise and mid-market customers recognized ON24 Webcast Elite as the top webinar software based on G2 user reviews. G2 is one of the largest software marketplace and services review platforms, used by 2,000 companies and more than 5 million buyers each month. Users ranked ON24 highest in customer satisfaction and largest in market presence in both the G2 Enterprise Grid and Mid-Market Grid reports for webinar software in summer 2021.

“We’re honored to be recognized by our many customers and appreciate their continued partnership. Their feedback is important as we deliver the innovation they need to succeed in a digital-first, hybrid engagement future,” said Sharat Sharan, CEO at ON24. “We’ve built an enterprise-scale, global platform for companies to drive measurable revenue and growth. Thanks to the ON24 team for their focus, execution, and dedication to ensuring the best possible business outcomes for our customers.”