TechSee Launches First Scalable AR Assistant Platform Powered by Computer Vision AI

TEL AVIV, Israel, and NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee , the market leader in Computer Vision solutions for customer service, today announced the launch of EVE Cortex, the company's next-generation artificial intelligence platform (AI) that teaches itself to recognize thousands of products, models, parts, and components by ingesting only a handful of data points. EVE Cortex utilizes a combination of patented AI neural networks and synthetic data to train itself in a matter of hours, making it the first truly scalable, interactive augmented reality (AR) self-service platform for widespread use across dozens of consumer and enterprise applications. Here's how EVE Cortex works .

Throughout the events of the past year, enterprises flocked to video and AR for customer engagement and began to realize the data from these interactions could be leveraged for AI solutions. But entities quickly learned having the data and actually being able to utilize it for a Computer Vision platform was no simple leap; specialized labor and unknown costs coupled with months and years of data collection and training was prohibitive. Using visual data to train AI to recognize thousands of consumer devices - let alone teaching it how to troubleshoot, repair, and upsell them - was a mountain that could not be conquered.

EVE Cortex turns that notion on its head. It builds on the industry's first AR assistant introduced by TechSee in 2018 by enabling enterprises to configure their own visual self-service flows in less than half the time and at a fraction of the cost than previously possible. No knowledge of advanced coding, programming languages, or algorithmic science is necessary to configure journeys.

The result is a visual assistant that gives smartphones and tablets the ability to see what customers see. Users merely point their smartphone or tablet camera at a device for the AI to troubleshoot and resolve issues. There is no need to call customer support or wait hours for a technician.

"The future is here, and it's time to say goodbye to user manuals and embrace AR assistants," said Eitan Cohen, CEO of TechSee. "Virtual assistants that can see, hear, read, and interact are what's going to transform the way that consumers and employees receive assistance, while saving brands millions and generating new revenue."