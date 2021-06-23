checkAd

Anti-TIGIT Domvanalimab-Based Combinations Showed Encouraging Clinical Activity in People with Metastatic, PDL1-High Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at First Interim Analysis of Arcus Biosciences’ Randomized Phase 2 ARC-7 Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 22:10  |  49   |   |   

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that, at the first interim analysis of the three-arm randomized Phase 2 ARC-7 study, both arms with domvanalimab-based combinations showed encouraging clinical activity (measured by overall response rate; ORR) when given as an initial treatment (first-line) to people with metastatic, PD-L1≥50% non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The zimberelimab monotherapy arm showed activity similar to that of marketed anti-PD-1 antibodies studied by other companies in this setting. At the time of data cut off, no unexpected safety signals were observed; and the current safety profile for each arm of the study appears to be consistent with known immune checkpoint inhibitors in this setting. All three arms of the ARC-7 trial, and the ongoing ARC-10 Phase 3 registrational study, will continue to enroll as planned; and ARC-7 data will be submitted later this year for presentation at a medical conference.

Our partner Gilead Sciences has an exclusive option to co-develop and co-commercialize domvanalimab and is anticipated to make a decision regarding opting into the anti-TIGIT program later this year. Arcus and Gilead will continue preparations for additional Phase 3 studies of domvanalimab-based combinations and explore development plans for combinations including domvanalimab and etrumadenant.

“This analysis of the dataset for the ongoing ARC-7 study revealed encouraging clinical activity for the anti-TIGIT domvanalimab-based combinations, and furthermore, that the anti-PD-1 zimberelimab monotherapy arm showed activity similar to that of marketed anti-PD-1 antibodies studied in this setting,” said Bill Grossman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Arcus. “Next steps are to complete enrollment in all our open domvanalimab studies, execute on our broader plans for Phase 3 studies for domvanalimab across multiple cancer types, and further explore combinations with domvanalimab and etrumadenant.”

Conference call details

Arcus will host a conference call and live webcast today, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to provide an update on its ongoing domvanalimab program. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 209-6698 in the U.S. or (825) 312-2373 internationally, using Conference ID: 6891607. In addition, the live webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the “Investors” section of the Arcus website at www.arcusbio.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

Seite 1 von 4


Arcus Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anti-TIGIT Domvanalimab-Based Combinations Showed Encouraging Clinical Activity in People with Metastatic, PDL1-High Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at First Interim Analysis of Arcus Biosciences’ Randomized Phase 2 ARC-7 Study Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that, at the first interim analysis of the three-arm randomized Phase 2 ARC-7 study, both arms with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Teva Announces Its Launch of the First Generic PERFOROMIST, Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation ...
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Universal Electronics Inc. to Provide Voice-Enabled Android TV Remotes and QuickSet Technologies to ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Second Sight Medical Products Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Sproutly Announces Filing of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
25.05.21
Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants