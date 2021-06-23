Anti-TIGIT Domvanalimab-Based Combinations Showed Encouraging Clinical Activity in People with Metastatic, PDL1-High Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at First Interim Analysis of Arcus Biosciences’ Randomized Phase 2 ARC-7 Study

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that, at the first interim analysis of the three-arm randomized Phase 2 ARC-7 study, both arms with domvanalimab-based combinations showed encouraging clinical activity (measured by overall response rate; ORR) when given as an initial treatment (first-line) to people with metastatic, PD-L1≥50% non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The zimberelimab monotherapy arm showed activity similar to that of marketed anti-PD-1 antibodies studied by other companies in this setting. At the time of data cut off, no unexpected safety signals were observed; and the current safety profile for each arm of the study appears to be consistent with known immune checkpoint inhibitors in this setting. All three arms of the ARC-7 trial, and the ongoing ARC-10 Phase 3 registrational study, will continue to enroll as planned; and ARC-7 data will be submitted later this year for presentation at a medical conference.

Our partner Gilead Sciences has an exclusive option to co-develop and co-commercialize domvanalimab and is anticipated to make a decision regarding opting into the anti-TIGIT program later this year. Arcus and Gilead will continue preparations for additional Phase 3 studies of domvanalimab-based combinations and explore development plans for combinations including domvanalimab and etrumadenant.

“This analysis of the dataset for the ongoing ARC-7 study revealed encouraging clinical activity for the anti-TIGIT domvanalimab-based combinations, and furthermore, that the anti-PD-1 zimberelimab monotherapy arm showed activity similar to that of marketed anti-PD-1 antibodies studied in this setting,” said Bill Grossman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Arcus. “Next steps are to complete enrollment in all our open domvanalimab studies, execute on our broader plans for Phase 3 studies for domvanalimab across multiple cancer types, and further explore combinations with domvanalimab and etrumadenant.”

Conference call details

