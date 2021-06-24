Amazon and Asmodee File Joint Lawsuit Against Counterfeiters

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. It alleges that the two defendants used Asmodee’s registered trademarks without authorization to deceive customers about the authenticity and origin of the products and create a false affiliation with Asmodee. Amazon closed the defendants’ selling account and proactively refunded the impacted customers.

Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Asmodee Group SAS (Asmodee) jointly filed a lawsuit against two defendants for counterfeiting the popular and award-winning card game sets, Dixit: Daydreams Expansion and Dixit: Revelations Expansion. Asmodee Group is a leading board game publisher and distributor. The defendants, based in Brooklyn, New York, attempted to offer the counterfeit products in Amazon’s store, which violates Amazon’s policies, infringes on Asmodee’s trademarks, and breaks the law.

"Amazon strives to be the Earth’s most customer-centric company and provide the world’s largest selection of authentic products, at low prices, and with convenient and fast delivery,” said Kebharu Smith, director of the Counterfeit Crimes Unit at Amazon. “We make significant investments in industry-leading, proactive controls leveraging advanced machine learning and expert investigators to ensure our store only contains authentic products for sale. If a counterfeiter attempts to take advantage of our customers or partners like Asmodee, our Counterfeit Crimes Unit will hold them accountable through civil litigation or criminal referral to law enforcement.”

Amazon strictly prohibits infringing and counterfeit products in its store, and in 2020, Amazon invested more than $700 million and employed more than 10,000 people to proactively protect its store from fraud, counterfeit, and abuse. Amazon uses industry-leading tools to verify potential sellers’ identities and ensure product listings are authentic, and Amazon’s proprietary systems analyze hundreds of unique data points to verify information provided by potential sellers. In 2020, only 6% of attempted new seller account registrations passed Amazon’s robust verification processes and listed products for sale. In addition, fewer than 0.01% of all products sold on Amazon received a counterfeit complaint from customers.