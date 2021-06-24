checkAd

Amazon and Asmodee File Joint Lawsuit Against Counterfeiters

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 14:25  |  31   |   |   

Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Asmodee Group SAS (Asmodee) jointly filed a lawsuit against two defendants for counterfeiting the popular and award-winning card game sets, Dixit: Daydreams Expansion and Dixit: Revelations Expansion. Asmodee Group is a leading board game publisher and distributor. The defendants, based in Brooklyn, New York, attempted to offer the counterfeit products in Amazon’s store, which violates Amazon’s policies, infringes on Asmodee’s trademarks, and breaks the law.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. It alleges that the two defendants used Asmodee’s registered trademarks without authorization to deceive customers about the authenticity and origin of the products and create a false affiliation with Asmodee. Amazon closed the defendants’ selling account and proactively refunded the impacted customers.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Amazon.com Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 3.192,13€
Hebel 10,88
Ask 0,27
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3.810,88€
Hebel 10,88
Ask 0,27
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

"Amazon strives to be the Earth’s most customer-centric company and provide the world’s largest selection of authentic products, at low prices, and with convenient and fast delivery,” said Kebharu Smith, director of the Counterfeit Crimes Unit at Amazon. “We make significant investments in industry-leading, proactive controls leveraging advanced machine learning and expert investigators to ensure our store only contains authentic products for sale. If a counterfeiter attempts to take advantage of our customers or partners like Asmodee, our Counterfeit Crimes Unit will hold them accountable through civil litigation or criminal referral to law enforcement.”

Amazon strictly prohibits infringing and counterfeit products in its store, and in 2020, Amazon invested more than $700 million and employed more than 10,000 people to proactively protect its store from fraud, counterfeit, and abuse. Amazon uses industry-leading tools to verify potential sellers’ identities and ensure product listings are authentic, and Amazon’s proprietary systems analyze hundreds of unique data points to verify information provided by potential sellers. In 2020, only 6% of attempted new seller account registrations passed Amazon’s robust verification processes and listed products for sale. In addition, fewer than 0.01% of all products sold on Amazon received a counterfeit complaint from customers.

Seite 1 von 3
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon and Asmodee File Joint Lawsuit Against Counterfeiters Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Asmodee Group SAS (Asmodee) jointly filed a lawsuit against two defendants for counterfeiting the popular and award-winning card game sets, Dixit: Daydreams Expansion and Dixit: Revelations Expansion. Asmodee Group …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Electronic Arts Acquires Playdemic, Makers of the Highly Successful Golf Clash Mobile Game, From ...
Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon’s ...
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Artius Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination With Origin Materials
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:21 Uhr
UBS belässt AMAZON COM INC auf 'Buy'
11:03 Uhr
Ebay verkauft Mehrheitsanteil an Koreageschäft
10:45 Uhr
3 Aktien aus dem Nasdaq 100, die man im Juni kaufen sollte
09:51 Uhr
Bitcoin, Microsoft, Amazon, Intuitive, T-Mobile US, Gamestop, Varta, Fraport - Märkte am Morgen
09:33 Uhr
Besser als Amazon? 3 Gründe, warum die Coupang-Aktie genau das sein könnte
23.06.21
Amazon wird größter Abnehmer erneuerbarer Energien in den USA
23.06.21
ROUNDUP: Tech-Riesen warnen vor Risiken durch Digital-Paket der EU-Kommission
23.06.21
ROUNDUP: Kartellamt treibt Firmenregister voran - Prüfung von Internetriesen
23.06.21
Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon’s Stores Worldwide, Growing Even More than Amazon Retail, and Members Saved More than Any Previous Prime Day
23.06.21
ROUNDUP: Tech-Riesen warnen vor Risiken durch Digital-Paket der EU-Kommission