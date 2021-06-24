checkAd

Multi-Billion Dollar Digital Content Creation Market To Grow at a Prominent Rate in Coming Years

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 19:15  |  68   |   |   

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital content creation is a tool that helps to create content such as textual, video, audio, and graphical. Due to the advent of virtual reality and artificial intelligence, digital content creation tools are witnessing a sudden increase in demand during the forecast period. Enterprises are using this tool for sales and promoting their brands by implementing digital content. Additionally, this tool offers various benefits such as cost-effectiveness, flexibility, scalability, and massive processing power. Thus, influencing the growth of the digital content creation market.  Digital content creation software helps in authoring, distributing, and publishing digital content that is triggering the demand for the digital content creation market. The extensive use of social media such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and among others is growing demand for digital content which boosts the growth of the market. However, the availability of open-source software is the key hindering factor for the growth of the digital content creation market. Furthermore, increasing digitalization, availability of high-speed internet connectivity, and growing use of social media marketing are expected to boom the growth of the digital content creation market.   Active Companies in the markets today include Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM), fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC), Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ).

A recent report from InsightSLICE said that The Global Digital Content Creation Market size is expected to reach US$ 38.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12% during 2020 and 2030. The report said "The businesses are focusing on implementing digital marketing strategies to benefit from the increased online traffic and are adopting digital content creation tools and services.This has fueled the growth of the digital content creation market during past couple of years. The prevalence of COVID-19 has encouraged organizations in strengthening their digital footprint for sustainable growth. With majority of the operations conducted from isolation, the digital content creation has helped organizations to keep up with their digital strategies. This is anticipated to drive the global digital content creation market in coming years."

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Multi-Billion Dollar Digital Content Creation Market To Grow at a Prominent Rate in Coming Years FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Digital content creation is a tool that helps to create content such as textual, video, audio, and graphical. Due to the advent of virtual reality and artificial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
2021 UN Correspondents Association Awards for Best Journalistic Coverage of the United Nations and ...
Auto1 FinTech issues attractive blockchain security worth over 4 million euros with iVE.ONE
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Rising Demand for Modification of Aircraft Driving Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Growing Awareness Regarding the Use of Non-Carcinogenic Packaging Materials Spurring Demand for Metal Cans: Future Market Insights
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
﻿ Tencent Cloud Provides All-Round, Smart Cloud Security Amid Cyberspace's Rapid Evolution
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Shoptalk, the Leading Retail Event in the U.S., Announces Shoptalk Europe To be Held at ExCeL ...
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
From Bayer China to IVF Applications: A Summary of VeChain's Blockchain-based Use Cases in Medical and Healthcare
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Alkermes to Host Webcast With Expert Oncologist Panel to Discuss Data on Nemvaleukin Alfa Presented ...
Foresee Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of CAMCEVI for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus