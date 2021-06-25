checkAd

'New Normal' Architecture Caused by the Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic, in which social distance is of crucial importance, gave rise to the reconsideration of individual and public areas. Architect Ceylan Ateş, who has been awarded The Best International Furniture Designer in Germany, reviewed the anticipated change in urban and residential designs in the forthcoming process.

Social distance rules which are gaining prominence day-by-day, have affected the social and individual lives of people as well as many areas in our everyday lives. People avoiding public crowds has led to a tendency to spend more time in their private areas, and this led to a change in space design. Architect and founder of CEYLANATES DESIGN Ceylan Ateş, stated that social distancing will affect urban and residential architecture as a lifestyle and adds onto her claims by saying "Even if we overcome the pandemic, venues and locations avoiding contact will be the primary choice of architects, designers and individuals. Thanks to this situation where we can leave a permanent mark on social lives, it's possible to say that a new social distanced architecture is born."

Ceylan Ateş who has been awarded The Best International Furniture Designer 2020 and The Best Luxury Residential Design Project 2020 in Germany with her work and projects, explained what the world will be facing in terms of architecture in the upcoming days.

Electromobility Will Increase
Emphasizing the fact that environment and design has gained importance with the effect of the pandemic with respect to urban architecture, Ceylan Ateş stated "The most important behavior that the pandemic brought us is not contacting people we don't know in public areas. For this reasons, new type of designs from around the world that's hard to implement in our daily lives will be aforementioned. Especially in countries like Turkey with having narrow public areas, will be inadequate to compensate with the expectations of social distancing rules. We expect wider avenues and multilevel driving paths to become more prevalent as it is in China, although it's too early. At the same time, by evaluating this pandemic period as a lesson given to us by mother nature, fossil fuels can be replaced with carefully designed electrical systems, which will increase electromobility."

Remote Manageable Systems are In High Demand
Stating that avoiding contact will affect not only public but also individual spaces like workplaces and residences Ceylan Ateş said "We've seen an approach that prioritizes individual comfort in offices and residential projects in recent years. We expect an innovative approach towards hygiene as a result of the pandemic. We will be seeing a lot more of remote and non touch systems, especially in sinks and doorhandles. Moreover we'll see them not only in work places but also in private residences as well. For the sake of social distancing rules, there'll be a tendency to prefer larger spaces in square meters. As an other alternative, we may see transparent systems surrounding the places in the long run."



