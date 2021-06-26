checkAd

Insulet’s Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Pivotal Studies Demonstrate Improved Outcomes Across the Lifespan from Ages 2 to 70 years

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.06.2021, 22:00  |  52   |   |   

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced promising results from its latest pivotal trial for the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) in very young children. Omnipod 5, the world’s first tubeless, wearable automated insulin delivery (AID) system that continuously adapts insulin delivery based on glucose levels and trends, significantly improved time in range and reduced HbA1c in children aged 2 through 5.9 years with type 1 diabetes. These pivotal study data from the preschool age group were presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Virtual 81st Scientific Sessions.

“Managing type 1 diabetes in very young children is particularly challenging due to their unpredictable eating patterns, erratic physical activity, and an increased fear of hypoglycemia from caregivers, since these patients often cannot self-treat or verbalize their symptoms,” said Dr. Trang Ly MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Insulet Senior Vice President and Medical Director. “Omnipod 5 has tremendous potential to improve outcomes and ease of use for our youngest patients, and we are delighted to share these pivotal trial results.”

Omnipod 5 Preschool Pivotal Study Overview

Insulet enrolled a group of 80 preschool aged children across 10 U.S. sites for this study. The participants, who were between 2 and 5.9 years of age with an HbA1c of under 10.0%, used Omnipod 5 at home for a period of 3 months after a 14-day period using their standard therapy, which included either pump therapy or multiple daily injections (MDI). The children were unrestricted in eating and exercise throughout the study.

The study showed an overall reduction in HbA1c from an average of 7.4% to 6.9%, and a significant increase in time in range (70-180 mg/dL), from an average of 57.2% to 68.1%, or an additional 2.6 hours per day. Median time in hypoglycemia (<70 mg/dL) was reduced, from 2.2% to 1.9% overall.

In addition, parents and caregivers of study participants reported improved sleep quality as assessed by the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI)1, a questionnaire considered to be the gold standard in measuring subjective sleep quality. Parents and caregivers reporting “very good” or “fairly good” sleep increased from 65% at baseline to 90% at the end of the study.

Seite 1 von 4


Insulet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Insulet’s Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Pivotal Studies Demonstrate Improved Outcomes Across the Lifespan from Ages 2 to 70 years Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced promising results from its latest pivotal trial for the Omnipod 5 Automated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarWinds Sets Record and Closing Date for Spin-Off of N-able
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Investor Update
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel ...
 XP Inc. Partners With Jive, a Leading Alternative Investment Manager in Brazil
ATHA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Athira Pharma, Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Flower One Provides Fifth Bi-Weekly Status Report in Relation to its Interim Filings
PELOTON 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of First American ...
Arrowhead Presents Additional Clinical Data on Investigational ARO-AAT Treatment in Patients with ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
Insulet to Present New Clinical Data for Preschool Children and Adults using the Omnipod 5 System