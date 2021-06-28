checkAd

Alcoa Sells Former Eastalco Site for $100 Million; Buyer to Use Repurposed Land for Next-Generation Data Centers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 13:15  |  33   |   |   

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) announced today that it has completed a sale of land in the state of Maryland for $100 million in cash.

The 2,100-acre property covers more than three square miles in Frederick County, Maryland and once served as the site of the former Eastalco smelter, which permanently closed in 2010.

The sale transaction, completed on June 23, 2021, was between Eastalco Aluminum Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcoa Corporation, and a joint venture between Quantum Loophole and TPG Real Estate Partners (TREP).

Since the smelter's closure, Alcoa has worked to prepare the site for redevelopment, including removing former facilities, completing all required remediation activities, and grading the site's land for new business opportunities.

"When Alcoa closed the Eastalco site, we made a commitment to bring this property back into productive and sustainable use," said Mark Stiffler, Alcoa's Vice President for Asset Management. “The sale to Quantum Loophole and TREP is a story of economic and environmental sustainability, taking a former industrial site through the remediation process and bringing it forward for a new industrial use."

Quantum Loophole intends to develop the property into a next-generation data center community, following the county’s comprehensive Liveable Frederick Master Plan that calls for new employment and opportunities for local businesses.

"The Eastalco property is ready and ideal for a data center project of unprecedented scale," said Josh Snowhorn, Founder and CEO of Quantum Loophole. "We are changing the way hyperscale data center developments are deployed, and this Maryland location has the entitlement, power, water, and proximity to Northern Virginia that the Internet industry needs for success."

Project plans include efficient design for sustainable power and water use, investments in robust fiber connectivity, a nature first design aesthetic to protect views and reduce visibility from public roadways, and thoughtful preservation of existing structures important to local history.

In the second quarter of 2021, Alcoa expects to record a gain of approximately $90 million from this transaction. Consistent with prior transactions, Alcoa reflects gains or losses from non-core asset sales as special items.

About Alcoa

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products, with a strong portfolio of value-added cast and rolled products and substantial energy assets. Alcoa is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 135 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since inventing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

Seite 1 von 2
Alcoa Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alcoa Sells Former Eastalco Site for $100 Million; Buyer to Use Repurposed Land for Next-Generation Data Centers Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) announced today that it has completed a sale of land in the state of Maryland for $100 million in cash. The 2,100-acre property covers more than three square miles in Frederick County, Maryland and once served as the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
Ontex Group NV Announces Offering of €580 Million Senior Notes
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and Plus Announce Confidential Submission of Registration ...
Elior Group Announces Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Enrolled in the UK in a Phase I Trial with TG4050 (myvac ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Assurant Ventures Invests in Landlord Financial Services Platform Zibo
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
Alcoa Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
02.06.21
Alcoa Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William F. Oplinger to Present at Deutsche Bank’s 12th Annual Global Basic Materials Conference