MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 22:30  |  23   |   |   

MFS Investment Management (MFS) released today the distribution income sources for six of its closed-end funds for June 2021: MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR), MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE: MGF), MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE: CIF), MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE: MIN), MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) and MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE: MFV). This information also can be obtained by visiting MFS.com by clicking on Products & Strategies > Closed End Funds > Dividend Source Information.

MFS Charter Income Trust
 Distribution period: June 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.05764

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

Current

distribution

% Breakdown of

current distribution

Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00403

7%

$ 0.22553

55%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.05361

93%

0.18453

45%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.05764

100%

$ 0.41006

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 5-31-2021

7.56%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 5-31-2021

8.01%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 5-31-2021

0.87%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 5-31-2021

4.75%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust
 Distribution period: June 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02716

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

Current

distribution

% Breakdown of

current distribution

Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00760

 

28%

 

$ 0.05470

 

28%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

 

0%

 

0.00000

 

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

 

0%

 

0.00000

 

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01956

 

72%

 

0.14065

 

72%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02716

 

100%

 

$ 0.19535

 

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 5-31-2021

3.11%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 5-31-2021

7.28%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 5-31-2021

-2.07%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 5-31-2021

4.36%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
 Distribution period: June 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.01933

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

Current

distribution

% Breakdown of

current distribution

Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01179

 

61%

 

$ 0.08457

 

62%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

 

0%

 

0.00000

 

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

 

0%

 

0.00000

 

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00754

 

39%

 

0.05184

 

38%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.01933

 

100%

 

$ 0.13641

 

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 5-31-2021

7.85%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 5-31-2021

9.55%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 5-31-2021

3.03%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 5-31-2021

5.61%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust
 Distribution period: June 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02685

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

Current

distribution

% Breakdown of

current distribution

Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00698

 

26%

 

$ 0.05949

 

27%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

 

0%

 

0.00881

 

4%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00081

 

3%

 

0.01983

 

9%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01906

 

71%

 

0.13219

 

60%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02685

 

100%

 

$ 0.22032

 

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 5-31-2021

3.89%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 5-31-2021

8.52%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 5-31-2021

0.72%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 5-31-2021

5.83%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust
 Distribution period: June 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04178

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

Current

distribution

% Breakdown of

current distribution

Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00627

 

15%

 

$ 0.18900

 

56%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

 

0%

 

0.00000

 

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

 

0%

 

0.00000

 

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.03551

 

85%

 

0.14850

 

44%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.04178

 

100%

 

$ 0.33750

 

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 5-31-2021

7.83%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 5-31-2021

8.01%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 5-31-2021

6.05%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 5-31-2021

5.39%

MFS Special Value Trust
 Distribution period: June 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04665

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

Current

distribution

% Breakdown of

current distribution

Total cumulative

distributions for the

fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of

the total

cumulative

distributions for

the fiscal year to

date

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01073

 

23%

 

$ 0.09437

 

26%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00513

 

11%

 

0.01815

 

5%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.02892

 

62%

 

0.10526

 

29%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00187

 

4%

 

0.14517

 

40%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.04665

 

100%

 

$ 0.36295

 

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 5-31-2021

9.23%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as 5-31-2021

10.01%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 5-31-2021

14.60%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 5-31-2021

6.49%

The above funds have adopted a managed distribution plan. Under a managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of the fund’s distributions or from the terms of the fund’s managed distribution plan.

The Board of the fund may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to the fund's shareholders. The amendment or termination of a plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board. With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release which will provide detailed information regarding the amount and estimated composition of the distribution and other related information.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The fund may at times distribute more than its net investment income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that shareholders invested in the fund is paid back to them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect a fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. Any such returns of capital will decrease the fund's total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the fund's expense ratio. In addition, in order to make the level of distributions called for under its plan, the fund may have to sell portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.

About MFS Investment Management

In 1924, MFS launched the first US open-end mutual fund, opening the door to the markets for millions of everyday investors. Today, as a full-service global investment manager serving financial advisors, intermediaries and institutional clients, MFS still serves a single purpose: to create long-term value for clients by allocating capital responsibly. That takes our powerful investment approach combining collective expertise, thoughtful risk management and long-term discipline. Supported by our culture of shared values and collaboration, our teams of diverse thinkers actively debate ideas and assess material risks to uncover what we believe are the best investment opportunities in the market. As of May 31, 2021, MFS manages US$664 billion in assets on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide. Please visit mfs.com for more information.

The Funds are closed-end Funds. Common shares of the Funds are only available for purchase/sale on the NYSE at the current market price (NYSE American for MFS California Municipal Fund). Shares may trade at a discount to NAV.

MFS Investment Management
111 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02199

15668.154

Wertpapier


01.06.21
MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions