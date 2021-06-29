EQS Group-Ad-hoc: CALIDA Holding AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision CALIDA GROUP focuses further on core business of underwear and lingerie - sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP planned 29-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The CALIDA GROUP intends to consistently pursue its initiated strategic focus (sale of the Eider and Oxbow brands) and concentrate on its core business of underwear and lingerie with a targeted brand portfolio. The latest business development has again shown that the Group can strengthen its profitability and positioning by concentrating its business activities on the highly successful areas of underwear and lingerie as well as LAFUMA MOBILIER.

As part of the strategic review, the Board of Directors of CALIDA GROUP has decided, in conjunction with the management, to sell MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP division (sales in 2020: EUR 78.2 million) with the MILLET and LAFUMA brands. MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP, a French pioneer in mountain sports equipment, with its two brands MILLET and LAFUMA, is a mainstay of the outdoor scene and offers a comprehensive range of high-end products, including clothing, shoes and rucksacks. The CALIDA GROUP has consistently developed its outdoor business in a demanding market environment in recent years, so that MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP is now well positioned and equipped for the future. It is planned to use the sales proceeds for investments in the existing core brands and for acquisitions in the core underwear and lingerie segment in order to further accelerate its growth. Online activities will be expanded further at the same time.