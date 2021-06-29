checkAd

Deutsche Boerse Buys Majority Stake in Crypto Finance

Autor: PLX AI
29.06.2021, 10:14  |  19   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse acquires majority stake in Crypto Finance AG, extending its offering for digital assets.
  • Crypto Finance Group, a fully licensed securities firm, offers 24/7 trading and brokerage of more than 200 digital assets in combination with a highly secure in-house custody solution., Deutsche Boerse said
  • With its investment in a moderate three-digit CHF million range, Deutsche Börse will hold a 2/3 majority in the company

