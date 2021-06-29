Deutsche Boerse Buys Majority Stake in Crypto Finance
Deutsche Boerse Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse acquires majority stake in Crypto Finance AG, extending its offering for digital assets.
- Crypto Finance Group, a fully licensed securities firm, offers 24/7 trading and brokerage of more than 200 digital assets in combination with a highly secure in-house custody solution., Deutsche Boerse said
- With its investment in a moderate three-digit CHF million range, Deutsche Börse will hold a 2/3 majority in the company
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0