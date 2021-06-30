checkAd

MetLife Named a Best Company for Multicultural Women

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named to Seramount’s “2021+ Best Companies for Multicultural Women” list, in recognition of its success in promoting workplace inclusion for multicultural women. Seramount, formerly Working Mother Media, is a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace.

“MetLife is proud to have a workplace culture that amplifies and advances the career goals of multicultural women,” said MetLife Global Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Dr. Cindy Pace. “By championing racial, ethnic, and gender diversity across our career development programs, mentorship networks, and global talent pipeline, we can more effectively serve our customers and communities.”

To determine the “2021+ Best Companies for Multicultural Women” list, Seramount evaluated companies in the areas of representation, hiring, attrition and promotion rates, recruitment, retention and advancement programs, and company culture.

MetLife is committed to building a more inclusive and equitable workforce and society. The company demonstrates this commitment through policies, programs, and practices designed to close gender gaps and promote the advancement of underrepresented groups.

MetLife’s recognition by Seramount builds on a number of recent DEI milestones:

  • MetLife launched the EXCELERATE talent sponsorship program, which is aimed at accelerating the career progression of ethnically and racially diverse employees at the assistant vice president to officer level. The program, which started as a pilot for Black/African American and Hispanic/Latino talent and will soon expand to include all underrepresented groups, focuses on targeted development and increased employee visibility, access, and engagement with Executive Group leaders.
  • MetLife formed Black and Latino executive leadership forums, which provide organizational networks for existing executives, giving them developmental opportunities and connecting them to aspiring talent.
  • Multicultural women have a strong presence across MetLife’s wide range of development and networking programs, including 30+ Women’s Business Networks (WBNs) that serve approximately 3,000 employees at all levels of the organization across the globe. WBNs manage over 100 Lean In Circles in nine countries, with 36% of participants being ethnically and racially diverse women.
  • MetLife supports external programs that advance the development of ethnically and racially diverse leaders in the corporate pipeline. These programs include: The Consortium, INROADS, SEO, the ELC Mid-Level Managers’ Symposium, the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit, and the McKinsey Black Executive Leadership Program.

For more information on MetLife’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit MetLife.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com

