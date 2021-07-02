DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Personnel The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler is to become a member of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds 02.07.2021 / 06:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Proven real estate property expert with extensive knowledge of the market and managerial experience

- Hansjörg Plaggemars steps down from Supervisory Board mandate at the end of the ordinary Annual General Meeting

Berlin, 2 July 2021 - At the ordinary Annual General Meeting on 27 August 2021, the Supervisory Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) will propose to the company's shareholders that Timo Tschammler be elected as a member of the Supervisory Board. Hansjörg Plaggemars, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 29 April 2020, had informed the company that he will step down from his Supervisory Board mandate with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting.

Timo Tschammler FRICS has already worked successfully in the property sector for more than 25 years. After initial professional positions with DB Immobilien and Atisreal (now BNP Paribas Real Estate) and several years working in Paris and London, he returned to Germany in 2009 and took over management of the German national company of the DTZ Group (now Cushman & Wakefield). In 2012 he moved to JLL, and in 2017 was appointed CEO of JLL Germany with more than 1,000 employees. In this function, he was responsible for an annual turnover of several hundred million Euro, investment transactions of up to ten billion Euro and lettings with an annual floor-space turnover of up to 600,000 m2. In 2020 he ended his work for JLL to found his own consultancy company, TwainTowers GmbH, and to focus on his own investment activities. He is also Managing Partner of MOUNT Real Estate Capital Partners (MOUNT) GmbH.