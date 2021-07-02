checkAd

DGAP-News The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler is to become a member of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.07.2021, 06:00  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler is to become a member of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds

02.07.2021 / 06:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Timo Tschammler is to become a member of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds

- Proven real estate property expert with extensive knowledge of the market and managerial experience

- Hansjörg Plaggemars steps down from Supervisory Board mandate at the end of the ordinary Annual General Meeting

Berlin, 2 July 2021 - At the ordinary Annual General Meeting on 27 August 2021, the Supervisory Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) will propose to the company's shareholders that Timo Tschammler be elected as a member of the Supervisory Board. Hansjörg Plaggemars, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 29 April 2020, had informed the company that he will step down from his Supervisory Board mandate with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting.

Timo Tschammler FRICS has already worked successfully in the property sector for more than 25 years. After initial professional positions with DB Immobilien and Atisreal (now BNP Paribas Real Estate) and several years working in Paris and London, he returned to Germany in 2009 and took over management of the German national company of the DTZ Group (now Cushman & Wakefield). In 2012 he moved to JLL, and in 2017 was appointed CEO of JLL Germany with more than 1,000 employees. In this function, he was responsible for an annual turnover of several hundred million Euro, investment transactions of up to ten billion Euro and lettings with an annual floor-space turnover of up to 600,000 m2. In 2020 he ended his work for JLL to found his own consultancy company, TwainTowers GmbH, and to focus on his own investment activities. He is also Managing Partner of MOUNT Real Estate Capital Partners (MOUNT) GmbH.

Seite 1 von 3
The Grounds Real Estate Development Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: aufstrebender Projektentwickler und Bestandshalter von Wohnimmobilien
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler is to become a member of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Personnel The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler is to become a member of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds 02.07.2021 / 06:00 The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fourth exit this year: Mutares has received a put option to sell ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Vierter Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares hat eine Put-Option zum Verkauf von ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger nimmt erfolgreich CHF 80 Millionen aus Privatplatzierung von neuen Aktien und EUR 145 ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Neue Methode zur Herstellung von „grünem' Wasserstoff und ...
DGAP-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. mit Ergebnissen aus satellitengestützten Vermessungsaktivitäten
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler soll Mitglied des Aufsichtsrates von The Grounds werden (deutsch)
06:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler soll Mitglied des Aufsichtsrates von The Grounds werden
30.06.21
DGAP-DD: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG deutsch
29.06.21
The Grounds: Hofmann stockt Anteil auf
29.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur (deutsch)
29.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
23.06.21
The Grounds schließt 2020 mit deutlicher Gewinnsteigerung ab
23.06.21
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG verdreifacht in 2020 das EBIT und vervielfacht das Konzernergebnis (deutsch)
23.06.21
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG triples EBIT and multiplies net profit in 2020
23.06.21
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG verdreifacht in 2020 das EBIT und vervielfacht das Konzernergebnis