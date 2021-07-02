Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate gold and silver producer

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (“Fortuna”) (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) and Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold”) (TSX: ROXG | OTCQX: ROGFF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced business combination between Fortuna and Roxgold (the "Transaction") to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate gold and silver producer. For additional details related to the Transaction, please refer to the joint news release dated April 26, 2021, “Fortuna And Roxgold Agree To Business Combination Creating A Low-Cost Intermediate Global Precious Metals Producer”.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of Fortuna, commented, “The successfully completed business combination creates a low-cost intermediate gold and silver producer with four operating mines and a permitted development project. The company will benefit from a robust exploration pipeline and expanded presence in the Americas and West Africa, two of the fastest growing precious metals producing regions in the world.” Mr. Ganoza added, “We look forward to a successful integration and to continue building the business in West Africa on the solid foundations cemented by Roxgold.”

John Dorward, President and Chief Executive Officer of Roxgold, commented, “I would like to thank the Roxgold shareholders for their support. I am very proud of the Roxgold team and what we accomplished together and believe Fortuna is now positioned with one of the best organic growth pipelines among any of the intermediate precious metal producers, supported by peer-leading free cash flow generation, increased scale and diversification, and a lower cost of capital.”

The Transaction was completed by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) pursuant to the arrangement agreement between Fortuna and Roxgold dated effective April 26, 2021. Under the terms of the Transaction, Fortuna acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares ("Roxgold Shares") of Roxgold in exchange for 0.283 of a common share of Fortuna (a "Fortuna Share") and C$0.001 in cash for each Roxgold Share held. Upon completion of the Transaction, Roxgold is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortuna.