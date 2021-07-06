GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada

Company’s Fulfillment Network Will Span Both Coasts of Continental U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced the continued expansion of its North American fulfillment network and entry into a lease of a 530,000 square foot facility in Reno, Nevada, which is expected to be operational in 2022. The Company’s new presence in Reno, Nevada will position it to grow product offerings and expedite shipping across the west coast. This expansion follows GameStop’s entry into a lease of a 700,000 square foot facility in York, Pennsylvania.

