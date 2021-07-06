checkAd

Barclays Confirms the Quarterly Composition of the CIBC Atlas Select MLP Index

Barclays Bank PLC announced today that during the next quarterly CIBC Atlas Select MLP Index (the “Index”) rebalancing period, which will commence following the close of business on Friday, July 9, 2021 (the “Rebalancing Date”), there will be no changes to the constituents in the Index.

The iPath Select MLP ETNs (the “ETNs”) are linked to the performance of the Volume-Weighted Average Price (“VWAP”) level of the Index. The ETNs are listed on the CBOE BZX Exchange under the ticker symbol “ATMP.”

An investment in the ETNs involves significant risks, including possible loss of principal, and may not be suitable for all investors. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection. The ETNs are speculative and may exhibit high volatility. The ETNs are also subject to certain investor fees, which will have a negative effect on the value of the ETNs. You are not guaranteed to receive coupon payments on the ETNs. You will receive a coupon payment on a coupon payment date only to the extent that the accrued dividend exceeds the accrued investor fee on the relevant coupon valuation date.

In accordance with the Index’s methodology (as described in the prospectus relating to the ETNs), the Index is rebalanced quarterly. The Index is designed to provide exposure to a basket of midstream US and Canadian master limited partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations that trade on major US exchanges (the “Index Constituents”). The Index Constituents are classified in the GICS Energy Sector or GICS Gas Utilities Industry according to the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) and meet certain eligibility criteria.

The Index currently includes 20 constituents and cash. The Index Constituents will be rebalanced on a capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted basis across four Index business days starting on the Rebalancing Date. Constituent additions to and deletions from the Index do not reflect an opinion by Barclays Bank PLC on the investment merits of the respective securities.

The target weights for the highest weighted Limited Partnership (“LP”) Index Constituents and highest weighted General Partnership (“GP”) Index Constituents, effective after the rebalance on the Rebalancing Date, are reported in the table below. For more information regarding how an Index Constituent is classified as a LP or a GP, please see the prospectus relating to the ETNs.

