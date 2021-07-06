Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

checkAd

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DEX) (the “Fund”), a closed-end management investment company, today announced the final results of its tender offer for up to 594,367 of its common shares (“Common Shares”), representing up to five percent of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, without par value. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Based on a count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, approximately 3,723,615 Common Shares, or approximately 31.32% of the Fund’s Common Shares outstanding, were tendered. The Fund has accepted 594,367 shares (subject to adjustment for fractional shares) for cash payment at a price equal to $11.05 per share. This purchase price is 98% of the Fund’s net asset value per share of $11.28 as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on June 30, 2021, the pricing date stated in the Offer to Purchase. Because the total number of Common Shares tendered exceeds the number of Common Shares offered to purchase, all tendered Common Shares are subject to pro-ration in accordance with the terms of the Offer to Purchase. Under final pro-ration, 15.97% of the Common Shares tendered will be accepted for payment, subject to adjustment for fractional shares. Following the purchase of the tendered shares, the Fund will have approximately 11,292,969 Common Shares outstanding.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests globally in dividend-paying or income-generating securities across multiple asset classes, including but not limited to: equity securities of large, well-established companies; securities issued by real estate companies (including real estate investment trusts and real estate industry operating companies); debt securities (such as government bonds; investment grade and high risk, high yield corporate bonds; and convertible bonds); and emerging market securities. The Fund also uses enhanced income strategies by engaging in dividend capture trading; option overwriting; and realization of gains on the sale of securities, dividend growth, and currency forwards. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

