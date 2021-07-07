checkAd

MetLife Introduces Enhanced Pet Insurance Offering, Coverage of Pre-Existing Conditions1 for Pet Parents Switching Carriers

Nearly 12 million households2 brought a new pet home during the pandemic, including more than 2 million adoptions of dogs and cats from animal shelters3, yet one in five pet parents say they are financially unprepared when it comes to managing veterinary expenses4. Today, MetLife introduces a new, innovative pet insurance5 offering helping pet parents better manage both the expected and unexpected financial stress that comes with the joys of pet parenthood.

MetLife’s new pet insurance offers a range of features at highly competitive rates available to dogs and cats of all ages and breeds. These features include innovative benefits for pet parents such as:

  • Access to telehealth concierge services6
  • Opportunity to roll over benefits from the prior year
  • Family plans allowing multiple pets to be covered by a single policy7
  • No wait periods for orthopedic conditions
  • Grief counseling6

MetLife’s pet insurance features some of the shortest wait periods8 for accidents and illnesses9 and provides a hassle-free claims experience in which claims can be easily submitted and tracked via a mobile app. Pet parents have freedom to choose their preferred U.S. licensed veterinarian and can expect to engage with caring, passionate, and experienced pet advocates.

“Pet parenthood brings love and comfort to so many, who reap the physical, mental, and social health benefits of caring for a pet, especially during the pandemic,” said Katie Blakeley, vice president and head of MetLife Pet Insurance. “To ensure our beloved pets receive the best care, it’s critical that pet parents realize the value of pet insurance.”

MetLife Pet Insurance is also available as an employee benefit at discounted rates10. When obtaining coverage through their employer, employees who already have pet insurance with another insurance carrier will be able to switch to MetLife with the assurance that their pets’ pre-existing conditions1 will be covered. MetLife Pet Insurance is the only carrier in the industry to offer this benefit7.

“Pet parents’ expectations of their employers to provide benefits that support their whole families – pets included – and their financial wellbeing are growing,” Blakeley said. “Employers who add pet insurance to their benefits offering show they understand how employees’ lives have changed and what they need to feel supported going forward. MetLife has introduced a simple yet comprehensive pet insurance product that is focused on helping pet parents care for their pets with confidence.”

