TX Markets to take over the Acheter-Louer.ch Real Estate Portal in French-speaking Switzerland

Zurich, 8 July 2021 - TX Markets is expanding its real estate marketplace portfolio and will take over, effective immediately, the real estate portal Acheter-Louer.ch in French-speaking Switzerland, including the Publimmo CRM system. The portal, established in 2010, is headquartered in La Tour-de-Peilz in the Canton Vaud. It offers fast and effective communication and CRM tools to real estate professionals for publication at Acheter-Louer.ch and other partner websites.

Acheter-Louer.ch is a very successful and organically grown real estate company in French-speaking Switzerland with a customer base of approximately 650. It was established in 2010 by former real estate agents Astrid and Philippe Schyrr to offer digital marketing opportunities for real estate professionals in western Switzerland. An important element of its success is Publimmo, the CRM solution for real estate agents. As a partner of the real estate industry in French-speaking Switzerland, it is a high-profile company and an ideal match for the real estate marketplace portfolio of TX Markets in western Switzerland. Aside from Homegate, it will continue to operate largely independently under the leadership of Philippe Schyrr.

Philippe Schyrr, founder of Acheter-Louer.ch: 'TX Markets already has extensive experience in the real estate market with Homegate, the leading real estate portal. We were fortunate to find an ideal selling partner who shares our ambitions for the further successful development of Acheter-Louer.ch and Publimmo, our CRM software for real estate professionals.'

Olivier Rihs, CEO TX Markets AG: 'We have kept an eye on the developments of Acheter-Louer.ch in western Switzerland for quite some time. As a successful, family-run real estate portal, the company is a perfect fit for our portfolio and reinforces the growth strategy of TX Markets. I am excited about the future interaction and the continued cooperation with the two founders Philippe and Astrid Schyrr.'

Contact

Simon Marquard, Head of Communications TX Markets

+41 44 248 41 94, simon.marquard@tx.markets

About TX Markets

TX Markets is a company of the TX Group and responsible for the complete classifieds and marketplaces portfolio, including some of the leading platforms in Switzerland and abroad, such as Car For You, homegate.ch, ImmoStreet.ch, Acheter-Louer.ch, jobs.ch, jobup.ch, jobwinner.ch, karriere.at, Ricardo and tutti.ch. TX Markets also has a core team of experts for the continued advancement of the portfolio in the areas of business development, product management and UX design, marketing, strategy and technology.

tx.markets

