TRATON SE: TRATON SE announces preliminary results for the first half of 2021

13-Jul-2021 / 13:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRATON SE announces preliminary results for the first half of 2021

Munich, July 13, 2021 - Despite the ongoing Covid-19-pandemic, TRATON GROUP continued to develop positively in the further course of the first half of 2021. Incoming orders once again increased significantly, reaching more than 170,000 units at the end of the first half 2021. TRATON GROUP sales also continued to increase in the second quarter and totaled more than 126,000 vehicles at the end of the first half-year.

Based on the preliminary figures, TRATON GROUP expects for the first half-year 2021 / second quarter 2021:

- Incoming orders of more than 170,000 vehicles / more than 89,000 vehicles in the second quarter

- Sales of more than 126,000 vehicles / in the second quarter, more than 66,000 vehicles

- Sales revenue of around 13.6 billion euros / around 7 billion euros for the second quarter

- Adjusted operating result of around 1.1 billion euros and an adjusted operating return on sales of over 8%, or around 600 million euros for the second quarter, and an adjusted operating return on sales of around 8.5% for the second quarter of 2021

- Operating result of around 450 million euros for the first half of 2021; this includes around 670 million euros in expenses for the restructuring of MAN. In the second quarter, operating result amounted to around €300 million

- Net cash flow from the industrial business was more than €500 million and around €100 million in the second quarter

The definition of adjusted operating result can be found on page 38 of the Annual Report 2020
https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentat ...

Assuming that the further course of the COVID-19-pandemic does not lead to any additional negative business impact in the course of the year, based on the development in the first half of 2021 we currently expect to be able to achieve the upper area of the range for operating return on sales of 5.0% to 7.0%. With regard to the expected range for net cash flow from the industrial business, TRATON also expects to be able to achieve the upper area of the range of 500 to 700 million euros. The forecast does not include any expenses and expenditures for the MAN Truck & Bus restructuring program or from the acquisition of Navistar. The forecast continues to reflect the still high level of uncertainty about the further course of the COVID 19 pandemic and the associated countermeasures taken by the respective countries, as well as possible effects on production and supply chains.

