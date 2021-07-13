checkAd

Cheerios Returns to Original CheeriOats Name to Celebrate its 80th Anniversary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

America’s number-one cereal brand is celebrating 80 years of putting whole grain oats on millions of breakfast tables every morning by reintroducing its original name and packaging: CheeriOats. The brand launched in 1941 and was one of the first cereals made with whole-grain, nutrient-packed oats formed into the iconic Os. The retro, limited-edition box will be hitting store shelves nationally in July.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005232/en/

Cheerios Returns to Original CheeriOats Name to Celebrate its 80th Anniversary (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cheerios Returns to Original CheeriOats Name to Celebrate its 80th Anniversary (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Cheerios has always been about the oats and we are using the 80th anniversary to remind consumers that soluble fiber from whole-grain oat foods, like those in Original and Honey Nut Cheerios cereals, can help lower cholesterol as part of a heart-healthy diet*,” said Kathy Dixon, Senior Brand Experience Manager for Cheerios. “With more than 100 million Americans having some form of heart disease, Cheerios is prioritizing the importance of heart health and wants to remind Americans that a happy, heart-heathy lifestyle can be fun, easy, and delicious.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), nearly 1 in 3 American adults have high cholesterol. To help support a healthy heart, medical experts recommend practicing healthy living habits, like maintaining a healthy weight, getting enough physical activity and eating a heart-healthy diet, which can include foods made with whole grain oats, that can help lower cholesterol like Original Cheerios and some/certain other Cheerios flavors.

More than 500 formulas were tested and more than 10 shapes and sizes were considered before General Mills experts found the ideal combination. In 1945, CheeriOats changed its name to Cheerios and since then the brand has been on a mission to inspire happy hearts.

Generations of families have memories that include Cheerios cereal so to celebrate its 80th birthday, Cheerios is asking fans to share their favorite Cheerios memories on social media for a chance to win 80 boxes of CheeriOats or a custom-made box. Consumers can share their favorite Cheerios memories on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Click www.cheerios.com/Cheerios80thSweepstakes for more information.

The limited-edition CheeriOats boxes will be available at major retailers nationwide starting in July while supplies last (MSPRP: $3.99 for 10.8oz boxes and $4.99 for 19.8oz boxes). Cheerios is also offering consumers a coupon to get $.80 off their next box of CheeriOats or any other Cheerios cereal flavor. To learn more about the history of Cheerios and its limited-edition box, visit Cheerios.com.

* Three grams of soluble fiber daily from whole grain oat foods, like Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios cereal, in a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. Original Cheerios cereal provides 1.5 grams per serving. Honey Nut and certain other flavors of Cheerios cereal provide 0.75 grams per serving.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

General Mills Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cheerios Returns to Original CheeriOats Name to Celebrate its 80th Anniversary America’s number-one cereal brand is celebrating 80 years of putting whole grain oats on millions of breakfast tables every morning by reintroducing its original name and packaging: CheeriOats. The brand launched in 1941 and was one of the first …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Nickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years of Groundbreaking Blue’s Clues With Brand-New Original Movie
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21Old El Paso Elevates Taco Night with New Meal Kits, Squeeze Sauces and a Tasty Rice Dish
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21General Mills Completes Acquisition of Tyson Foods’ Pet Treats Business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21General-Mills-Aktie: „Normale“ Zahlen, reicht das?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.06.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weiter Rekorde - Sehr starke Halbjahresbilanz
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.06.21Aktien New York: Stabil - Mehr als 12 Prozent Plus im ersten Halbjahr
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.06.21Aktien New York: Stabil - Mehr als 12 Prozent Plus im ersten Halbjahr
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.06.21General Mills Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results for Fiscal 2021 and Provides Fiscal 2022 Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Diese spannende Top-Dividendenaktie wird diese Woche, na ja, spannend
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.06.21General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.06.21General Mills mit über 3 % Dividendenrendite: Was können wir vom Q4 erwarten?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare