U.S. Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

U.S. Bancorp reported its second quarter 2021 results today. The earnings release, business line schedules and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/financial-information.

At 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us,” “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.” To access the conference call via telephone from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866.316.1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706.634.9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 8286744.

